WhatsApp GB: Modified APK disappears from cell phones and users complain

GB WhatsApp users are having trouble using the app this weekend. According to reports on social media, the app simply disappeared from smartphones, indicating that it may have been banned by Google.

So far, there is no official information about what may have happened, as neither Google nor the WhatsApp Gb developers have spoken out. However, it is very likely that the problem is related to the fact that the application violates the guidelines of the official application.

WhatsApp GB: APK became popular for extra features

GB WhatsApp is not available on the official Android app store, the Play Store. It can only be downloaded from external sources like APK as its features are not authorized by Meta, the developer of WhatsApp. In addition, protection tools such as Play Protect may flag the app as a potential threat.

Among the extra unofficial features that WhatsApp GB adds to the messenger are the possibility to remove the status of online, in addition to being able to modify the colors of the interface. It is worth remembering that the use of this type of application, at least in theory, can lead to users being banned from the service, in addition to leaving them exposed to possible malware.

Launched in 2014, the alternative version of WhatsApp has become quite popular in Brazil over the years, but eventually there are reports of problems related to blocks or data loss. There are still common cases of users who have their accounts suspended for a period due to the use of the APK.

Below are some reports from WhatsApp GB users.



