Who is Margot Robbie? Actress was chosen to be Barbie

Scheduled to debut in 2023, the live-action Barbie is already buzzing on social media. As the film is still being shot, several exterior scenes with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, respectively, Barbie and Ken, are released in real time and pique the public’s curiosity how will be the first film of the famous doll in “flesh and blood” and who is the actress who took on her role.

Australian, Margot Robbie was born in 1990 and made her first film appearances in mid-2008. However, she really broke through to Hollywood when she played Naomi, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). The title directed by Martin Scorcese tells the true story of investor Jordan Belfort.

The biopic opened the doors of the film industry once and for all for Margot. She merged roles in different projects and managed to balance her career by accepting both commercial roles and interpretations that landed her in major movie awards.

continues after advertising

Therefore, the actress has already been Harley Quinn in two Suicide Squad films (2016/2021) and in Birds of Prey (2020), she played Isabel I in Two Queens (2018), plunged into the drama of ex-skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2018) and played murdered actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Age One in Hollywood (2019).

Margot’s Preparation for the Barbie Movie

The title, which will only be released next year, is already highly anticipated by pop-culture fans. Until then, what the public knows about the project is that the film is written by Greta Gerwig (nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Lady Bird and Little Woman) and has the screenplay co-written by her and Noah Baumbach (of History of a wedding).

continues after advertising

Recently, some fans claimed that they found Margot Robbie’s alleged profile on a movie review site and saw some spoilers of what could be the makeup of the actress’ interpretation of Barbie.

On Margot Robbie’s profile, there was a list named “Watch for Barbie” and some titles were highlighted in the playlist. Among them were: Two Romantic Girls (1967), The Umbrellas of Love (1964), Splash (1984), Puberty Blues (1981) and The Truman Show (1998).