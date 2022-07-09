Who will be the Nominees in the Main Categories?

From “Succession” to “Hacks”, Caio Pimenta points out which should be the nominees in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Comedy Series, Drama and Miniseries.

Best Actor in a Miniseries

INDICATED

Andrew Garfield for “Under The Banner of Heaven”

Colin Firth, by “The ladder”

Michael Keaton for “Dopesick”

Samuel L. Jackson, for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Sebastian Stan, for “ Pam and Tommy ”

Michael Keaton, for “Dopesick”, Colin Firth, for “The Ladder” and Andrew Garfield, for “Under The Banner of Heaven” are right names for Best Actor.

If we are left with five nominees, I believe in the presence of Samuel L. Jackson, for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”, and Sebastian Stan, for “Pam and Tommy”.

If it’s six, Oscar Isaac, from “Scenes of a Marriage” also enters.

Best Actress in a Miniseries

INDICATED

Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout”

Lily James for “Pam and Tommy”

Margaret Qualley, for “ MAID ”

Toni Collette, for “The Ladder”

Julia Roberts for “Gaslit”

As for Best Actress, four names can already prepare their gala dresses.

These are the cases of Amanda Seyfried, for “The Dropout”, Margaret Qualley, for “MAID”, Toni Collette, for “The Staircase” and Lily James, for “Pam and Tommy”.

Oscar winners Julia Roberts for “Gaslit” and Jessica Chastain for “Scenes from a Wedding” are also expected to appear.

If we only have five nominees, I believe Julia Roberts more.

About underdogs, among the actresses, I see Viola Davis, for “The First Lady” and Jared Leto, for “WeCrashed” for Best Actor.

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

INDICATED

Jean Smart, for “Hacks”, is not only confirmed but must be the favorite for the award.

Quinta Brunson, from “Abbott Elementary”, however, seeks to be the surprise.

Rachel Brosnahan, for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Tracee Ellis Ross, from “Black-ish”, are other traditional names that should show up at the Emmys.

Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building” and Sarah Jessica Parker for “And Just Like That…” battle it out for the last spot with the most chances for the star of the Star+ series, while Issa Era for “Insecure” , run outside.

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

INDICATED

Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building”

Bill Hader for “Barry”

Anthony Anderson for “Black-ish”

Jason Sudeikis, for “Ted Lasso”, the duo of “Only Murders”, Steve Martin and Martin Short, in addition to Bill Hader, for “Barry” are more than certain figures in Best Actor.

Anthony Anderson, for “Black-ish” and Don Cheadle, for “Black Monday” fight for this last spot.

However, always good to keep an eye on Donald Glover, for “Atlanta”, and Larry David, for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

INDICATED

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for “Succession”

Jason Bateman, for “ ozark ”

Bob Odenkirk, for “ Better Call Saul ”

Lee Jung-jae, for “ round 6 ”

Sterling K. Brown, for “This is Us”

The Roy family will be in Best Actor in a double dose with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, both of “Succession”.

Jason Bateman will finally try to win the Emmy with “Ozark” as well as Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul”, while Lee Jung-jae represents the South Korean phenomenon “Round 6”.

Sterling K. Brown marks the final presence of “This is Us” in the category that won him a statuette in 2017.

Kevin Costner, for “Yellowstone” and Josh Brolin, for “Outer Ranger”, run outside.

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

INDICATED

Zendaya, by “ euphoria “

Laura Linney for “Ozark”

Mandy Moore for “This is Us”

Melanie Lynskey and Juliette Lewis, for “Yellowjackets”

Zendaya will try to win the championship with “Euphoria” and Laura Linney will try to say goodbye to “Ozark” with her first win.

Mandy Moore is the name of “This is Us” in the category, while the female series of the season, “Yellowjackets”, should be represented at least with Melanie Lynskey and Juliette Lewis.

Kelly Reilly can also appear, however, I see more chances of Jeniffer Aniston, for “The Morning Show”.

BEST MINISTRY

INDICATED

“Dopesick”

“The White Lotus”

“The ladder”

“Maid”

“Under The Banner of Heaven”

WITH OPPORTUNITIES: “The Dropout”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

INDICATED

“Ted Lasso”

“hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

“ Abbott Elementary ”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Atlanta”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

INDICATED

“Succession”

“Round 6”

“Better Call Saul”

“This is Us”

“Ozark”

“Yellowjackets”

“Break”

“Yellowstone”

WITH OPPORTUNITIES: “Stranger Things” and “Euphoria”