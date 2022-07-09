Why did prices rise by almost 20% in one week in Argentina?

With inflation reaching 60% a year in May, Argentina is experiencing a delicate economic and political crisis. Last Sunday (3) there was an aggravating factor that made the population run shopping before the products increased in price, which, in fact, happened. The increase reached 20% in some stores in Buenos Aires.

A survey carried out by Ecolatina Consulting, based in the country’s capital, calculated the price variation in a short period, from June 29 to July 5. Mattresses increased by 18.4%; bicycles, 17.4%; TVs, 12.7%; washing machines, 9.2%; cell phones, 7.7% and books, 5.7%.

Despite inflation being a global problem, why is it so pronounced in Argentina?

Friction between Fernández and Kirchner allies

Even before the pandemic, the Argentine economy was already in a crisis for years. However, within the government itself, there is a clear rupture between those who support the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and those who defend President Alberto Fernández. The conflict resulted in the fall of the minister of economy, Martín Gusmán.

He had credibility with the International Monetary Fund, with whom Argentina has a high debt in negotiation.

Economist Silvina Batakis was called to take her place. She is aligned with Kirchner and already worked in the government as Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior, a position in which she had a direct relationship with the governors. Between 2011 and 2015, she became Minister of Economy for the Province of Buenos Aires. After intense negotiations, Batakis’s appointment was the only point of agreement between Fernández and his vice president.

External debt and low reserves

The arrival of the new minister shook the market and investors, as agents are not sure what the line will be and what measures she will take to deal with the country’s foreign debt and social problems – in addition to inflation, 37% of the population lives on the poverty line. Gusmán was due to travel to France later this week to renegotiate a $2 billion debt deal with the Paris Club group of creditors.

Foreign currency reserves are also low, due to high energy import costs and, as a result, investors are questioning the country’s ability to honor its debt commitments. Government bond returns are among the highest in the world, demonstrating precisely this lack of investor confidence. Two truck drivers’ strikes took place this year alone due to a lack of diesel, which also damaged the economy.

The level of country risk — an economic and financial concept that concerns the possibility that changes in a country’s business environment will negatively impact the value of assets — in Argentina rose to 2,654 basis points last Wednesday (6), due to the growing mistrust about the domestic economy and the consequences of tensions within the political coalition in power.

interest rate hike

To try to contain the rise in prices, the government recently announced a new increase in interest rates in the country to 52% per year, but even so, the high rate has not been enough to contain prices. There is even a risk of shortages of some products, such as grains. Even businessmen have stockpiled products to try to hold down prices.

Most economists understand how irresponsible public spending as has been done in Argentina, with successive years being above the collection capacity and without presenting any ballast that generates any return in the short or long term.