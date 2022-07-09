William Waack shows Boris Johnson’s ‘fake news’ live on CNN Brasil

CNN Brasil presenter William Waack reflected on his program “WW” the resignation of the now former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, when he exhibited and commented on fake news last night as if it were true. The disinformation piece was made by a page parodying the BBC and saying that Johnson had gone to the beach after resigning. The account was taken offline by Twitter.

“[Boris Johnson, fica] Interim until the election of a new leader whose date has not yet been set. What do you think he went to do right after announcing that he was resigning? Check it out,” Waack said with a smile and sarcastic voice.

The program then showed a print of the publication made by the Twitter page “BCC News”, which has a red icon similar to the BBC, but instead of two Bs, it has two Cs.

“He went to take a bath in the sea. He’s a joker, isn’t he? To say the least. Huh Lourival?! I must give credit to those who deserve it, this image was released by the BBC, there in Great Britain. He jumps inside He was always very much in that sense, right?! […] A tremendous cynic, even by the traditional standards of British politics”, criticized Waack until he was alerted by commentator Lourival Sant’Anna.

“William, I’m not sure this information is true. Look, it’s BCC, not BBC”, warns Sant’Anna. “BCC?” asks Waack. “I think this is ‘fake news’. […] We need to check,” says Lourival Sant’Anna, international analyst at CNN Brasil.

Even after Lourival’s speech, the image was quickly displayed again when the bench even laughs at the possibility of being fake news. The excerpt of the gaffe is available in its entirety on YouTube from the 25th minute. Part of the recording also had an impact on social networks.

‘We were wrong’

Less than two hours after the disclosure of the piece of disinformation on its channel, CNN Brasil published at 0:05 am today a note stating that it was wrong and provided incorrect information, reinforcing that Boris Johnson did not go to the beach.

“We were wrong: Boris Johnson did not go to the beach after resignation”, assumed the network on its website. “The incorrect information was reported by the newspaper after reproducing a tweet from the BCC News profile, which parodies the BBC.”

“Contrary to what was reported in the WW newspaper this Thursday (7), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not seen on a beach after he resigned. BCC News, which parodies the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), the UK’s public radio and television corporation.”

As mentioned earlier, this afternoon the Twitter profile that parodied the BBC was suspended for violating the rules of the social network and the tweet reproduced by CNN Brasil was no longer visible.