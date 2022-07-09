Women break restaurant over price of sauce; video

Three women were arrested on charges of theft and damage after vandalizing a restaurant in New York, in the United States, and attacking employees. They are said to have been annoyed over a charge for an extra sauce, which costs US$1.75 (about R$9.20).

The case took place on the 4th of July, the date on which the United States celebrates its independence.

“They wanted extra sauce for their fries, and when we explained it was $1.75, they were annoyed. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez, of Bel Fries restaurant in the Lower East, told Univision. Manhattan side.

The women, identified as Pearl Ozoria, 27, Chitara Plasencia, 25, and Tatiyanna Johnson, 23, are facing criminal charges. According to Univision, they destroyed computers, a cash register and other items in the restaurant. According to the British newspaper The Independent, at least one employee of the establishment would have gone to the hospital to treat injuries. One of the restaurant’s owners, who asked that his name not be revealed, told NBC4 that your employees are traumatized and don’t want to go back to work. “They are devastated. They are scared. One of them still doesn’t want to leave the house. She has a child. She fears for her life,” she said.

