Worker gets arms stuck in concrete mixing machine – Gerais

Machine on which worker was injured (photo: CBMG/Disclosure) A 51-year-old concrete mixer operator was involved in a serious accident while working at a concrete factory in So Joo del-Rei, in Campo das Vertentes.

According to the Fire Department, the worker was handling a concrete mixing machine. The equipment contains a mat. According to witnesses, the worker was pulled into the machinery. The causes are yet to be investigated.

“Reports say that the employee was handling the concrete mixing machine, which has a conveyor belt. He would have been ‘pulled’ inside, leaving his arms trapped and severely injured”, highlighted the Fire Department.

Even with her arms trapped, the victim remained conscious throughout the period she was waiting for help. “The victim was conscious, oriented and had part of the skin on her arms torn off, in addition to suffering fractures in both limbs”, informed the Fire Department.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters had to dismantle the machine to remove the worker. “Both arms had fractures, which required special care in stabilizing and removing the injured person,” explained the corporation.

Injured worker receives treatment from firefighters (photo: CBMG/Disclosure)

As soon as the worker was removed from the machinery, he received care from Samu and was taken to the Nossa Senhora das Mercs Hospital, in So Joo del-Rei.

The report of State of Mines tried to update the victim’s health status, but got no response.