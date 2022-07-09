Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 Pro get possible release date

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 Pro are expected to launch globally on the same day. The information was shared by a well-known leaker after Xiaomi Azerbaijan leaked a disclosure image with the date.
According to the company’s material, a large event must be held on the 13th of Julyand the products will also go on sale officially on the same day.
The presentation has not yet been officially confirmed, even after the publication of the image.
Check it out below:
It is worth remembering that the Xiaomi 12 Lite has already had a series of details revealed by the manufacturer itself, and it should reach the market with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz.
In addition, we should expect Snapdragon 778G processor, 108 MP main camera, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro. In addition, this smartphone still has a 4,300 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is the great novelty of the Chinese manufacturer in the wearable market.
The smart bracelet now has a 1.64-inch AMOLED panel with Always On mode, GPS, NFC for payments, 5 ATM certification, monitors heart rate, SpO2 and sleep. In addition, its battery is 235 mAh and guarantees 12 days of autonomy.
Looking forward to the arrival of the new devices to the global market?