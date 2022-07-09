Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 Pro get possible release date

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 Pro are expected to launch globally on the same day. The information was shared by a well-known leaker after Xiaomi Azerbaijan leaked a disclosure image with the date.

According to the company’s material, a large event must be held on the 13th of Julyand the products will also go on sale officially on the same day.

The presentation has not yet been officially confirmed, even after the publication of the image.

Check it out below: