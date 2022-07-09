Xiaomi 12 Lite will be released soon; see leaked specs

Confirming rumors that have gained strength in recent weeks, the Xiaomi 12 Lite had the official launch by the Chinese giant this Wednesday (6). The most affordable version of the line will join the Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro models, presented in March.

Using its official Twitter account, the company claimed that the Lite variant “is coming”, but did not reveal a release date, while speculation points to a debut in July. Details regarding the cell phone’s technical file were also left out of the post.

Although the manufacturer has not disclosed the specifications or the day of the presentation, the phone is already on sale on the company’s website. orange in Spain, where it appears with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos are also present.

The processor of the Xiaomi 12 Lite is the Snapdragon 778G, according to the provider, working with the Adreno 642L GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. support for 5G, WiFi 6 and NFC are other highlights.

cameras and battery

O new xiaomi phone, which will come with Android 12, also has three cameras on the back, according to the sheet released by Orange. There is a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens, while the camera for selfies and video calls is 32 MP.

As for the battery capacity, it will be 4,300 mAh with support for the 67W fast charging. The model should retrieve 50% energy level in just 13 minutes after plugged into the outlet, as indicated in the listing, remembering that Xiaomi has not confirmed the settings.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite version on sale on the operator’s website costs €506, equivalent to R$2,800 at the daily rate, in direct conversion. While the launch in Brazil has not been confirmed, the cell phone has already appeared on a list of devices certified with 5G at Anatel.