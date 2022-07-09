Xiaomi is fined R$17 million for denying cell phone repairs | Cell

The application of the million-dollar fine was disclosed by the agency in a press release. Xiaomi has undergone investigations and, in addition to the fine, it will be obliged to change the repair policy to comply with Italian law.

The investigations reveal that the Italian subsidiary used the justification of the existence of “secondary defects” to deny the repair of several products, mainly smartphones. If, for example, a cell phone had a defect in the sound output, but, during the inspection, a scratch of more than five millimeters was found, the product would void the warranty.

Xiaomi customers who purchased a device with a manufacturing defect also faced difficulties when taking the device for assistance. Instead of the company completely replacing the equipment with a new one – which is what is indicated in these cases –, it chose to carry out several repairs.

Xiaomi in Italy still required the customer to pay a fee for the diagnosis of the product, even if he refused to pay for the repair. Regarding this, AGCM stated in a note that the company “needs to verify the possible non-compliance without charging any additional cost for the diagnosis, not even sending the product for technical assistance”.

