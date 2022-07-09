Zendaya explains why she could never be a pop star

The “Euphoria” icon appreciates that acting gives her a “level of anonymity” that is not allowed in music.

She may only be in her early twenties, but Zendaya spent much of his life in the spotlight. From child television star to one of the most sought after performers in the industry, the award-winning actress’ fame only grows with each passing year. There was a time when the singer was focused on her music career and even signed a contract with Hollywood Records. She has only released one studio album but has shared nearly a dozen singles, collaborating with famous like Chris Brown, Bella Thorne and Zac Efron.

Variety organized a one-on-one interview between Andrew Garfield and the Spider-Man star, where she admitted she purposely chose to shift her main focus to her acting career because it offered “a level of anonymity” that the song doesn’t allow. “I was talking to [o criador de Euphoria, Sam Levinson] about it earlier. I was like, I don’t know if I could be a pop star.” Zendaya.

“It’s because, as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I have, which I really enjoy. And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely Rue, can take on these things and I can…” he says. Garfield interrupted to say, “Limits.” “Yes, limits,” he added. Zendaya. “Learn what it is to me.”

