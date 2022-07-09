Zendaya Wants to Direct Season 3 Episode of “Euphoria”

Zendaya on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York in June 2022. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy winner for her work on “Euphoria”, Zendaya is ready for a new challenge in the series. The actress revealed that she will direct an episode of the third season of the HBO production.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, the artist revealed that she already planned to direct the sixth episode of the second season, but ended up choosing only to focus on her performance as Rue, the protagonist of the story, who was going through her most vulnerable moment in the plot.

According to Zendaya, she wanted to prepare well before taking over directing the episode, but didn’t have time to juggle on-set activities. “I want to have enough time to do it right. So it will probably happen next season,” she assured.

The 25-year-old Zendaya is an executive producer on “Euphoria” and has also worked on the series’ soundtrack. In her sophomore year, she wrote a song with Labrinth called “I’m Tired”. The duo also previously released the track “All For Us” for the first season.

The third season of “Euphoria” is already confirmed by HBO, but it should only return with new episodes in 2024. In the meantime, Zendaya’s schedule remains full and will be in the sequel to “Dune”. The actress is also confirmed in “Challengers”, a new film by Luca Guadagnino with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.