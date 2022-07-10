11 celebrities with surprising eating habits Celebrities

Let’s agree that when it comes to food, everyone has their own preference, right? Sweet, salty, hot, cold, bitter, sour…there are several choices. However, do not think that among the famous there is not one who has a more peculiar or totally different taste.

For example, have you ever imagined someone eating only purple foods? Grass, bug and fast all weekend? Well, there is! Below, we’ve separated 11 weird eating habits of the stars that will probably surprise you. Check out:

Jennifer Lopez

The artist has already revealed in an interview that she has a very specific habit of having her breakfast. Turns out she insists on stirring her drink counterclockwise. Hey?

Mariah Carey

At one point in her career, Mariah Carey only ate purple-tinted foods three days a week. There’s eggplant, cabbage, plum, blackberry…

Selena Gomez

The star of “Only Murders in the Building” also made the list, saying that he is a big fan of “Texas style” popcorn. And what would that be? Well, the idea is to shake it with pickle juice and Tabasco chili sauce. So, do you have the courage?

Shailene Woodley

The “Big Little Lies” actress, The Independet reported, includes clay in her “detox” lifestyle.

Lyoto Machida

Known for being the UFC heavyweight champion, the athlete told SporTV that the first thing he ate in the morning was his pee. The reason? It’s just that the fighter is adept at urine therapy and said he doesn’t care about the nasty jokes. “It’s a cultural issue, my grandfather used to do it in Japan, my father did too,” he said.

Gwyneth Paltrow

According to Marie Claire, the actress suggests a detox menu cutting out dairy, gluten-containing grains, meat, seafood, fatty nuts, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, condiments, sugar, alcohol, caffeine, soda, and anything processed. including soy products. OMG?

Jessica Alba

The actress and businesswoman has a habit of adding Himalayan pink sea salt to her drinking water.

Renee Zellweger

Oscar winner for “Judy: Over the Rainbow”, Renée Zellweger liked to chew ice cubes to trick her stomach when she was hungry.

Victoria Beckham

As Livestrong reported, Victoria Beckham is an advocate of the “five hands diet,” meaning five palm-sized servings that contain protein-rich items like scrambled eggs, walnuts, smoked salmon, goji berries and the like.

Resse Witherspoon

According to Storypick, the actress usually enjoys baby food for both breakfast and lunch.

Chrissy Teigen

The model and wife of John Legend went so far as to say she licks gowns and puts them back in the bag. “All flavor, no carbs,” she told The Daily Mail.

So, which one surprised you the most?