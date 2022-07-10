11th to 15th of July 2022 movies

The week’s Afternoon Session schedule begins with a children’s classic, Finding Nemo (2003). There’s also A Gift for Helen (2004), Mom’s Going on Vacation (2017) and more. The feature films are shown right after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa.

Monday, July 11 – Finding Nemo – Weekday Afternoon Session

Monday is the day to watch Finding Nemo, a 2003 film, in the afternoon session of the week. Nemo is a little fish that on his first day of school is captured by a scuba diver and ends up in a dentist’s aquarium. When Nemo’s father realizes his son is missing, he crosses the ocean alongside Dory to rescue him.

Original Title: Finding Nemo

Directed by: Andrew Stanton

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Hot Screen: Monday is also Tela Quente day at Globo. The movie shown will be Shazam! (2009), at 22:35, Brasília time, right after the soap opera Pantanal.

Tuesday, July 12 – A Gift for Helen

On Tuesday, it’s the turn of A Gift for Helen (2004). The film tells the story of Helen Harris, a woman with a successful career in the fashion world and who likes to live in luxury. One day, her brother and sister-in-law die in a car accident and she becomes the guardian of her three nephews. She will have to decide between maintaining her standard of living or taking on new responsibilities.

Original Title: Raising Helen

Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren

Directed by: Garry Marshall

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Daughters of Eve (2021): right after the soap opera Pantanal, Globo airs the series Filhas de Eva, starring Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli and Vanessa Giácomo. The story is about three women who are stuck in patterns that don’t make them happy and decide to change their lives.

Wednesday, July 13 – Johnson Family Vacation –

Afternoon session of the week

In the comedy film, the Johnson family faces surreal obstacles on their way to an annual get-together with other relatives. They must pass a psychotic truck driver, give a witchcraft aficionado a ride, and unravel the dangers of a hotel bathtub.

Original Title: Johnson Family Vacation

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles, Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil

Directed by: Christopher Erskin

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Thursday, July 14 – Mom Goes on Vacation

In Mamãe Saiu de Férias (2017), Giulia is a mother of three who decides to go on a trip without her family for 10 days. Meanwhile, her husband Carlo, who lives only for work, is responsible for taking care of the house and children. Lost and with a problem on his hands, he’ll have to make do.

Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje

Cast: Agustina Cabo; Carla Peterson; Diego Peretti; Guillermo Arengo; Julian Baz; Martin Lacour; Pilar Gamboa

Directed by: Alessandro Genovessi

Nationality: Argentina

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Friday, July 14th – Megamind

Megamente (2010) is another animation that will be shown in the afternoon session of the week. Megamind is the most brilliant villain the world has ever known, but he is the least successful. After he finally manages to defeat Metro Man, his longtime rival, the villain’s life has no purpose. He decides to create a new adversary, who realizes it’s more fun to be a villain than a hero.

Original Title: Megamind

Cast: Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, Brad Pitt

Directed by: Tom McGrath

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Owl I: at 03:55, Brasília time, Globo shows the film Rogue One – A Star Wars Story (2016) at Corujão I. In the feature, the Rebel Alliance recruits Jyn Erso to their cause after learning that the Empire is building a powerful weapon called Death Star. She teams up with Captain Cassian Andor to fulfill the mission.

