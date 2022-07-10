How about closing the weekend by scheduling the next trips? There are 24 great deals on airline tickets, hotels and travel packages for you to enjoy today! We highlight the great prices on flexible flights to Lisbon, Paris, Madrid, Orlando and many other destinations. It also has a selection of airline tickets to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Punta Cana and good prices on flights to Cuba.

We found good rates to travel to São Paulo and several destinations in the Northeast, including Fernando de Noronha and Jericoacoara. Finally, packages to Gramado, Maragogi, Porto Seguro and daily rates in Poços de Caldas. Enjoy!

international tickets

PORTUGAL – Selection of air tickets to Portugal from R$ 3,182 departing from several cities – See here

SPAIN – Tickets to Madrid or Barcelona from R$3,190 from Rio, Fortaleza and more cities – See here

ITALY – Flights to Rome, Milan or Venice from R$3,659 from several cities – See here

CUBA – Flights to Havana from R$2,680 from São Paulo and other cities – See here

PUNTA CANA – Direct flights to Punta Cana from R$2,532 from São Paulo and other cities – See here

national tickets

NORTHEASTERN BEACHES – Airfares from R$ 493 departing from São Paulo, Brasília and more cities – See here

SAO PAULO – Cheap airfares to São Paulo from R$ 186 departing from several cities – See here

NORONHA – Airfares to Fernando de Noronha from R$548 from the Northeast and R$876 from Brasília and more cities – See here

JERICOACOARA – Very good! Flights to Jericoacoara from R$ 486 from Vitória, São Paulo and more cities – See here

flexible flights

PORTUGAL – Flexible flights to Lisbon from just R$1,504 from São Paulo and more cities – See here

ORLANDO – Go Disney! Flexible flights to Orlando from just R$1,299 with spring and summer dates – See here

MIAMI – Flexible flights to Miami from just R$1,765 from Brasília and more cities – See here

NEW YORK – Flexible flights to New York from R$1,599 from seven Brazilian cities – See here

FRANCE – Flexible flights to Paris from just R$1,499 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here

ENGLAND – Flexible flights to London from R$1,599 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here

SPAIN – Flexible flights to Madrid from just R$1,499 from São Paulo, Rio, Curitiba and more cities – See here

CHILE OR ARGENTINA – Flexible flights to Santiago or Buenos Aires from R$549 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here

BRASILIA OR BELO HORIZONTE – Flexible flights to Brasília or Belo Horizonte from R$ 155 departing from several cities – See here

CHRISTMAS OR FORTRESS – Flexible flights to Natal or Fortaleza from R$ 202 round trip – See here

Travel packages and hotels

SAFE HARBOR – Packages with airfare plus resort accommodation from BRL 1,191 per person – See here

POÇOS DE CALDAS – All Inclusive rates from R$ 638 with courtesy for children – See here

NORONHA – Packages to Fernando de Noronha from R$ 1,845 per person from São Paulo and other cities – See here

LAWN – Packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 990 per person with breakfast – See here

MARAGOGI – Packages to Maragogi from R$ 1,001 per person from Rio, São Paulo and more cities – See here