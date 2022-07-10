5 less famous tools to make your remote work easier

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slipped out of the spotlight and our lives have returned — practically — to normal, many organizations have embraced the remote work model for good. This modality can bring many advantages related to flexibility, but it requires more focus and discipline to achieve the results expected by the organization.

Many apps and tools were created or improved during the pandemic to facilitate remote work, and several of them became even more famous, such as Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Trello, among others. Besides these superstarsthere are also other tools—perhaps less famous—that can greatly contribute to your personal work as well as project management and team collaboration.

Depending on how deep you are in remote work, these tools may already be quite familiar to you, but I rated them as less famous because they are not as prominent or used by a smaller number of companies.

Let’s go to them!

toggle

If you are involved in different projects or even with different companies and have difficulty tracking the time spent on each activity, this tool is for you.

Toggl allows you to count the hours spent by company, project group and by activities. In an easy and intuitive way, you can get a daily, weekly or monthly report of how much time you spent on demand. In addition to helping to distribute energy, time and focus, Toggl also contributes to facilitating the balance between personal life and work and facilitates the collection of fees for job.

One of the great advantages of the app is that it offers a very robust package of services for free.

Clockwise

One of the biggest complaints of those who worked from home, especially during the pandemic, was the excessive amount of meetings and the little time to focus on thinking and developing new ideas. Clockwise brings a very smart proposal to try to solve this problem.

The app automatically manages your meetings and tries to adjust the schedules with different demands to organize your agenda more intelligently and optimize your time for concentrated work. In addition, the tool also automatically proposes and protects your schedule in order to reserve regular periods for meals and rest, all without putting you in awkward situations for fear of denying an appointment.

Clockwise operates on the model freemium and brings good features in the free version.

donut

The main accusation of haters of work from anywhere it is the absence of occasional team interaction — those unplanned moments of coffee or elevator conversations that end up strengthening ties and promoting collaborative ideas. To solve this demand, the Donut emerged.

This app randomly organizes small 15-minute virtual meetings between random people in the organization, provoking a “coffee” from a distance. The tool can improve team collaboration, create informal meetings to strengthen relationships and make remote work more humanized.

Although it has two upgrade options, the free version of the service is sufficient for most companies.

Loom

Communicating assertively is a big challenge. Doing this in writing, then, can be next to impossible. How many times have you written a text message to someone and the person read the message with a completely different intonation than you imagined? For certain subjects, the age-old concept is true: a picture is worth a thousand words.

For this task we have Loom, created with the objective of offering more complete communication without the need for meetings.

This tool brings a simple and fast way to record short videos and share the link with others. By recording your video offering the proper explanation, many misunderstandings are avoided. The app is easy to use and compatible with different operating systems/devices, all with a very satisfying free service that will only require the paid version to hard users.

basecamp

Long before the confinement caused by the pandemic, remote work was already under discussion in different organizations. One of the main voices of this movement was Jason Fried, with his book “Remote: Office Not Required”.

Operating a tech startup, Fried concluded that his company could exist without a physical location, being more flexible and cost-effective. In this journey, the author realized that there was not a tool to work in an integrated way as he would like and created Basecamp, which ended up becoming his main business.

Basecamp is a very complete tool that brings together in one place different fundamental functions for remote teams, such as chat, wall, sharing ideas, cloud storage and task management.

The most interesting thing is that the app brings all this in a minimalist and clean concept. Following Fried’s philosophy, which is against some ways of managing projects, the app does not have Kanban, but offers other ways to follow the progress of teams to complete their tasks and finalize projects.

One of Basecamp’s differentials is that it offers a single charge per company: US$100. This policy can be a big plus for companies with more employees. Most tools charge around US$5 per user, that is, from 20 employees onwards, Basecamp becomes cheaper. The free version of the app is quite shy, allows you to manage only three projects and has many resource limitations, but it can be an alternative for teams with few projects running simultaneously.

Did you already know these tools? Do you like them? What others do you recommend? Tell us in the comments!