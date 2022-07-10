6 memorable movies with the Brazilian actress [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Icon of Brazilian cinema and television, Sônia Braga turned 72 this Wednesday, 8

Vitória Campos (under the supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/08/2022, at 18:24

Icon of Brazilian cinema and television, Sonia Braga started making teletheaters and children’s programs at the age of 14 — and, since then, she has won public acclaim, being nominated for the Golden Globeas Best Supporting Actress per Moonlight over Parador (1988).

In addition to a successful career in Brazil, Braga achieved international recognition. This Wednesday, June 8, the star turned 72 – to celebrate, we separated six iconic films with the actress. The synopses are from Rotten Tomatoes; check out:

Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands (1976)

“Miss Flower (Sonia Braga) marries Vadinho (Jose Wilker), who is very handsome and passionate, but doesn’t work or offer much else. She manages to earn money for the family by cooking for the neighbors, but throws most of the money away. One day, Vadinho dies suddenly. lady misses marriage, so marries Dr. Teodoro Madureira (Mauro Mendonça). He is the opposite of Vadinho — he has a great career, but lacks passion. While Miss Flower is married to Theodore, the ghost of her late husband appears.”

aquarius (2016)

“Clear, A 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer buys all the units around her.”

Extraordinary (2017)

“Born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from attending a regular school, Auggie Pullman becomes the unlikeliest of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As her family, her new classmates, and the wider community struggle to discover her compassion and acceptance, the extraordinary journey of Auggie will unite them and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.”

nightjar (2019)

“In a few years, Bacurau, a city in the Brazilian backlands, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelite, who lived to 94 years. Days later, the inhabitants realize that the community has disappeared from the maps,” reads the synopsis of the IMDB

The Spider Woman’s Kiss (1985)

“In a prison cell somewhere in Latin America, two very different men cautiously confront each other. mill (William Hurt) is first seen wrapping his head in a towel, in the form of a turban, while valentine (Raul Julia), bearded and classically macho-looking, watches with a mixture of fascination and revulsion. During their time together, the two men understand and respect each other.”

Moonlight over Parador (1988)

“When the ruler of a small African nation dies, his chief adviser, Roberto Strausmannwill do anything to prevent regime change, so he recruits the actor Jack Noah to impersonate the late political leader. jack looks like the man he is playing and, with the expert instruction of Strausmann, he successfully deceives the world. But when jack falls in love with the charming humanitarian Madonna Mendez (Sonia Braga), he decides to use his influence for good.”

