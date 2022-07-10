6 reasons to love and 3 reasons not to like the iPhone 13 | Cell

The iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil in October 2021 with significant updates compared to the iPhone 12. Equipped with 5G, the model positively draws attention for its powerful cameras and good construction. On the other hand, even though it is considered one of the best on the market, it still has some limitations that may displease some consumers, as you will see in the following lines.

The model was announced globally in September 2021 for a starting price of BRL 7,599, but can now be found on Amazon for prices starting at BRL 5,399. It is also worth mentioning that, along with it, there are also the following versions: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

REASONS TO LOVE THE IPHONE 13

1. Respect cameras, including Cinema Mode

The camera quality has always been one of the highlights of the Apple phone. On the iPhone 13, the story is no different. Speaking of technical data, the conventional model has two main cameras on the back: one main and one ultra wide, which provides greater angles of photography. Both sensors have 12 MP each. Although the number is not that impressive, as there are top-of-the-line models with much higher resolutions on the market, the iPhone 13 has one of the best photographic performances in a smartphone.

Another highlight of the device is the Cinema Mode, a feature that leaves the background super blurred in video recordings and gives a much more professional appearance to the recorded content. In addition, Night Mode continues to be present, being able to use artificial intelligence to deliver much clearer night photos with little noise.

2. Even smarter Face ID

One of the advantages of the iPhone 13 over older models is that Face ID just got smarter. The arrival of the new iOS 15.4 to the iPhone inaugurated a feature long awaited by users: unlocking through Face ID with mask.

Thanks to this feature, users will no longer need to remove the face shield accessory to do facial recognition on Apple phone. The technology, however, is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 also received a major battery boost. Although Apple does not disclose the capacity of the component, benchmark applications reveal that the smartphone has a cell of 3,240 mAh capacity, against the 2,815 mAh of the iPhone 12.

Tests have already shown that the iPhone 13 battery lasted 7 hours and 45 minutes of screen on and moderate use. Autonomy impresses even more on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which reached 9 hours and 52 minutes of autonomy in the same test.

The iPhone 13 debuted the new Apple A15 Bionic chip. The company’s new processor has high speed and can perform heavy tasks without much effort. Proof of all this performance is the fact that the iPhone 13 defeated the also very powerful Galaxy S22 (Samsung) in speed tests.

The user who buys the iPhone 13 will have one of the fastest smartphones in the world and it should have a long lifespan before it starts to lag. The phone is excellent for gaming and handles multiple apps open at the same time.

5. Lots of storage options

The absence of a memory card slot has always been characteristic of Apple smartphones. To make up for this, the iPhone 13 offers several versions of storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For comparison, the iPhone 12 had 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions.

The new generation of iPhone starts with more storage in the entry-level version and opens the 512GB option. Prices can vary greatly depending on the memory chosen, but 128 GB is already the recommended value for a good experience for less demanding users. It is worth noting that in the Pro models the iPhone 13 offers up to 1 TB of internal memory.

6. Ready for the connection of the future (5G)

5G internet continues to expand in Brazil and the trend is that the connection will be present in most Brazilian cities within a few years. The iPhone 13 is already prepared for this future, in which the internet is up to 50 times faster than 4G.

This is another reason that shows that the model will have a considerable lifespan and should not be out of date anytime soon, unlike other Apple devices that do not have 5G.

REASONS NOT TO LIKE THE IPHONE 13

1. The notch bothers a lot of people

While some brands seem to have resolved the issue of the front camera on a screen with minimal edges, with solutions ranging from a sensor hidden behind the screen, a small waterdrop-shaped hole and even a retractable camera, the iPhone 13 maintains the controversial notch. Despite the detail being about 20% smaller compared to the other models, it is still there and displeases many users, since a small portion of the display is wasted.

Apple itself recognizes that this is a weakness of the device and works so that the brand’s next cell phone, the iPhone 14, comes with a tiny camera in place of the notch, according to information that airs behind the scenes.

2. It looks like the design has stopped in time

The lack of innovation in the design of Apple’s smartphones is even a laughing stock within some user communities of other companies. The reason is the design, which has changed very little since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.

If it weren’t for the smaller notch and the diagonal rear camera lens, it would be difficult to know what the iPhone 12 is and what the iPhone 13 is. .

3. 120 Hz display is needed

Despite the high initial price charged for the iPhone 13, Apple did not want to include a 120 Hz panel. This goes in the opposite direction of practically all competing models like Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22, for example. The high refresh rate on the screen is a technology that ensures smoother animation movements and a better experience in compatible games.

Even some mid-range models offer high refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 offers a 60 Hz display, just like the company’s models a decade ago. The 120 Hz display is only present in the Pro versions of the model.