8 movies and series to learn what to do (and not do) with money

financial education it is still a topic little discussed in the daily lives of Brazilians, who go through great difficulties when dealing with money at different stages of life. research data from consumer indebtedness and default CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) of June prove this reality and show that 28.5% of the population is in default.

“Learning about financial health, in addition to being good for your pocket, makes managing your own resources easier. You can learn to save, use your credit card with conscience and even when it’s time to apply for a loan or make investments,” he says. Thaine Clemente, Strategy and Operations Executive at Simplic.

With the advancement of technology, today there is no shortage of ways to learn about finance in a playful way. It is possible to follow YouTube videos that teach in a simple way the principles of how to handle money, follow profiles on social networks that talk about the subject or use board games as a learning tool.

Watching movies and series that bring the subject to everyday life, even with fictional stories, can be an alternative to combine the useful with the pleasant.

With that in mind, Forbes has separated ten movies and series that show you what to do (and what not to do) with money:

Girlboss (2017)

Streaming: Netflix

Based on a bestseller, this comedy series chronicles the adventure of rebellious young Sophia (Britt Robertson). After running out of money, she decides to open her own online clothing sales business.

Among the challenges of personal and professional maturation, she must learn to command and command while the business thrives and she becomes a successful entrepreneur.

Billions (2016)

Streaming: Netflix

The series, which has five seasons and is available on Netflix, tells the story of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a billionaire owner of an investment company, whose movements are investigated by New York prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

The production addresses topics such as the financial market, power and politics.

Consumer disservice (2019)

Streaming: Netflix

Divided into four independent episodes, this documentary miniseries exposes the serious consequences of misleading advertisements and negligence in the production of popular articles.

Cosmetics, electronic cigarettes, sustainable furniture and even recyclable packaging are products covered, demonstrating in practice that, sometimes, “cheap is expensive”. Episodes are available on Netflix.

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

Streaming: Netflix

Released in 2016, the film portrays the life of a family man Chris Gardner (Will Smith) who faces serious financial problems and, after being left by his wife, needs to find ways to support his son, Christopher (Jaden Smith).

The main character’s persistence in the search for a job and in the battle to pay his bills shows the daily life of many unemployed around the world.

Succession (2018)

Streaming: HBO Max

The award-winning comedy-drama series follows the story of the Roy family, owner of one of the largest international media conglomerates.

The plot centers on the generational conflicts in the family business, with billionaire patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck). ) dealing with professional and personal issues.

The production addresses topics such as loyalty, the dangers of power and business ethics. Succession is available on HBO and HBO Max and has three seasons.

Till Luck Do Us Part (2012)

Streaming: Netflix and Globo Play

The 2012 Brazilian film portrays the life of a poor family whose routine is transformed after their father, Tino (Leandro Hassum), wins the lottery. Not knowing how to deal with money, a life of ostentation leads the family to lose everything, and its members end up having to resort to financial help to pay off debts and survive.

The feature shows that everything that comes easy, goes easy, especially if there is no financial control.

The man who copied (2003)

Streaming: Star+

The Brazilian production tells the story of a young man who works in a stationery store making photocopies and, when he falls in love with a neighbor, he has the idea of ​​starting to print money to enrich and impress her.

The film was released in 2002 and stars Lázaro Ramos.

The First Million (2000)

Streaming: HBO Max and Apple TV

The 2000 plot details the trajectory of Seth Davis (Giovanni Ribisi), a young crook who dreams of winning his first million dollars and does everything to achieve it – even setting up a casino in his apartment.

In an attempt to earn his father’s respect, Davis puts aside the illegal life and lands a job at a company that promises to turn its employees into millionaires.

