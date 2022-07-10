A lot of people make THESE mistakes when charging their cell phone and don’t even imagine

Check out some of the mistakes that most people make when charging their cell phone, without knowing what they’re doing wrong The problem is that these mistakes can shorten the life or even damage the device.

See too: Google makes danger alert! New spyware invades Android and iOS phones

Here’s what you shouldn’t do when charging your cell phone from the wall. Pay attention to the details, as they make all the difference at this time.

4 mistakes everyone makes when charging their phone

1 – Leave the charger in the socket “without rest”

Depending on your cell phone model, it is not recommended to leave it plugged in 24 hours a day. Internal components can overheat and even cause a fire.

2 – Charge your phone to 100%

It would be strange to think that the cell phone should not be charged to its maximum battery capacity. However, what happens is that the smartphone has a limited amount of battery cycles. When it reaches that amount, the device’s useful life is approaching the end.

For this reason, experts recommend that the battery be charged when it reaches between 20% and 80% of its charge. In this way, the lifespan can be maintained longer by the user.

By the way, for the same reason, it is not recommended to let the battery run down to zero before putting the charger in the socket.

3 – Do not use your cell phone while it is charging

While charging the cell phone, it is recommended that you do not use the device. Every time an app is launched, the battery ends up having to do two functions at the same time. It must charge and provide power at the same time. This causes the component to be overloaded.

4 – Use the charger that is not the original

Especially for those who do not live alone, it is very common to use chargers that are not the original ones, but that work for your cell phone. The problem is that this can damage your device and its battery.