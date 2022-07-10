‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Directors Say Miles Morales Will Have His Own Movement Style ~ Marvel Universe 616

The filmmakers behind Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse are finally getting a chance to talk a little bit about the film, now that some of the first official details were revealed at the Annecy animation festival in France last month. And one of the things the filmmakers detailed was the body language.

Obviously, it’s an important element of animation in general, but with Spider-Man, he’s always had a different shape and a different physicality than other superhero characters. In this film, the filmmakers say they want to make sure Miles Morales doesn’t feel like just a repainted Peter Parker, and that all of these mannerisms are as unique as Peter’s.

Joaquim Dos Santos, one of the film’s directors, talked about Cartoon Brew in a recent interview. Among other things, they wanted Miles’ physicality to accompany his character’s journey.

“I have a six-year-old son, and he’s in football, and he took this insane leap, and I don’t know how it happened, or when it happened, but he was a human one day, and then we went to a game, and he scored four goals and it was coordinated,” Dos Santos told Cartoon Brew. “So I think Miles is in an advanced version of that journey. He’s not tripping over his own feet anymore; he’s capable. He’s confident, he knows what he’s doing, he’s been doing it for a while,” said Joaquim.

“His body is still a little gangly, but it’s filling up. He’s understanding his body now. That’s great. We kind of have this rule that he doesn’t really do the ‘classic’ Spider-Man moves. you’ll see doing the legs – over the head, Todd McFarlane, crazy poses. They’re totally cool and great, but Miles has his own way, and he had to create it on his own.” he said.

His own personal style might have been a little different in the next installment if co-director Kemp Powers had his way.

“It’s a lot of back and forth and debate and we push for different things,” Powers recalled. “I remember there was a period when I was trying my best to put some peach fuzz on Miles, but I lost the fight. People said, ‘No! We can’t put peach fuzz on Miles.’ I was really behind the idea of ​​putting a little peach fluff on it — like, a little 15-year-old peach fluff, but I think everyone was right.”

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets out on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of spider-people who must face off against a powerful villain. . Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.

