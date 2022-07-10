Alex Teixeira in Vasco? Contacts show evolution and the club is excited for the return of the attacking midfielder

Alex Teixeira’s relationship with Vasco heated up. The 32-year-old attacking midfielder, surveyed in recent days by the club that revealed him to return later this season, will meet with members of the Cruz-Maltina board in the coming days. Then the concrete planning for the hiring and use of the player will be presented.

+ ACTIONS: Raniel scores and Andrey Santos leads Vasco in victory over Criciúma

But the mood is optimistic in São Januário. Teixeira is without a contract and arrived last Friday and the contacts so far have been encouraging. They evolved in the sense of resulting in a hit at least until the end of the year. The player intends to be in Brazil in the coming months, for private reasons.

What about 777 Partners? It should be noted that the endorsement of the company that has forwarded the purchase of the Cruz-Maltina Football Society (SAF) may not be necessary. Because? For a few reasons.

-> Check the table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

First, because Alex Teixeira is aware of the club’s current financial situation – still delicate – and, therefore, the salary request for the semester that has just started should be in or out of reality. If it exceeds the parameters calculated by Vasco, the American company would need to be consulted to evaluate and inject values ​​or not.

Cruz-Maltino even recently released Bruno Nazário and Isaque, two players from the offensive sector, relieving the payroll. But it is natural, one way or another, for 777 to be contacted. If Alex Teixeira, if hired, should cost little, maintaining a good relationship costs even less.