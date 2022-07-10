Alexandre Bird and +2; portal reveals names evaluated for the position of football executive at Santos

With the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana, the saints undergoes a mid-season revamp. Fabian Bustos’ coaching staff was fired, as well as an exchange in the football department with Edu Dracena and other directors. With that, the president Andrés Rueda remains attentive in the market of the ball to find the substitutes.

According to the Torcedores.com portal, the president Santos evaluates three great names to replace Edu Dracena in the football board, they are: Alexandre Bird, Paulo Bracks and Paulo Pelaipe, both with tickets and luggage as fundamental figures in Brazilian football clubs.

In the view of the Santos board, the three names evaluated for the place of Dracena, Alexandre Pássaro, Paulo Bracks and Paulo Pelaipe are the best options to reform Santos in the season. The idea for the new director of football is to give him autonomy to do the work, which will start with the difficult mission of bringing a coach to the team.

One of the most common criticisms of Edu Dracena was his lack of experience in the role of football director. Behind the scenes at Peixe, the way you handled some situations was a reason for criticism, in addition to the players hired in his management, who did not succeed on the field, as is the case of Ricardo Goulart.

Considered the main negotiation of Santos in 2022, the player now negotiates the termination in a friendly way to leave Peixe. His return to the field was never what he expected and he has been facing recurring problems with muscle injuries.