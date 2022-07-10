all about the new action epic with Viola Davis

For fans of action epics, there’s news coming! Sony Pictures released the first official trailer this week for “The King Woman”, a feature starring the iconic Viola Davis, Oscar winner. What’s more, the work has already received a premiere date on Brazilian soil. Write it down: September 22nd.
In the plot, we follow the memorable story of Agojie, a unit of female warriors, with unique and never seen in the world, who protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
The production, inspired by real events, brings the thrilling and epic journey of General Nanisca, lived by Viola, as she takes on the responsibility of training a new generation of recruits and preparing them for battle against an enemy that is totally determined to destroy everything. that they built as well as the way of life.
See the trailer:
Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tifiin and John Boyega.
Fan reaction:
On social media, fans of the actress celebrated the news. “It’s the biggest,” said one netizen. “No words for this trailer, now that I really want to see the movie”, commented another. “Smells like Oscar”, bet one more.
I want to watch the movie of the king woman
Talks about the colonization of an African country
Where the country’s people perceive the attempt at domination and gather to go to war with the Europeans
There’s a face that’s going to be fuck
Only for those who like politics
— GIRL FROM SEROPEDIC (@isasouza2018) July 8, 2022
Have you seen the movie that is going to be released with the @violadavis The King Woman 😍
— Ana Gouveia 🅾️+ (@_anagouveia) July 8, 2022
Viola Davis will deliver a lot in The King Woman. 👏🏻👏🏻
— sakura blossom (@eim1chael) July 8, 2022
Looking forward to seeing Viola Davis in The Woman King, but let’s be honest, the title reproduces language that still compares women with men who were kings.
It is worth reading The Invention of Women, Oyèrónkẹ́ Oyěwùmí, especially the chapter that talks about translation.
— fabio mariano (@FabioMS08) July 8, 2022