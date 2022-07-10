all about the new action epic with Viola Davis

“The King Woman” is inspired by royal events, following the journey of General Nanisca, lived by Viola Davis.

For fans of action epics, there’s news coming! Sony Pictures released the first official trailer this week for “The King Woman”, a feature starring the iconic Viola Davis, Oscar winner. What’s more, the work has already received a premiere date on Brazilian soil. Write it down: September 22nd.

In the plot, we follow the memorable story of Agojie, a unit of female warriors, with unique and never seen in the world, who protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

The production, inspired by real events, brings the thrilling and epic journey of General Nanisca, lived by Viola, as she takes on the responsibility of training a new generation of recruits and preparing them for battle against an enemy that is totally determined to destroy everything. that they built as well as the way of life.

See the trailer:

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tifiin and John Boyega.

Fan reaction:

On social media, fans of the actress celebrated the news. “It’s the biggest,” said one netizen. “No words for this trailer, now that I really want to see the movie”, commented another. “Smells like Oscar”, bet one more.

