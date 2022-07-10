Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 12th and 13th; check out tips to find the best deals – Money Times

The third edition of Amazon Prime Day It takes place between the 12th and 13th of July. This is an exclusive event for subscribers to Amazon Primewhich has offers for home, kitchen, clothing, books, electronics, toys and games.

In addition to the deals, this year’s Amazon Prime Day will offer coupons that guarantee even greater discounts in the Coupon Store or through the Android and iOS app.

Amazon Prime Subscription

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day offers, you must have a subscription to Amazon Prime, which currently costs R$14.90.

By becoming a member, customers also get free shipping on products with the Prime seal, with no minimum value.

Amazon also offers a 30-day free subscription to Prime, which can be canceled at the end of the period, free of charge.

4 tips to take advantage of the best deals on Prime Day

If you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day, there are a few tips to keep in mind across the two-day event.

Prepare a wish list

In order not to lose focus and spend more than desired, it is smart to enter the prime day with at least some idea of ​​what you want to buy.

For this, make a shopping list, Amazon itself releases a wish list feature, where you can add items that interest you and keep track of what you really want.

Check the price of everything

One of the most common Prime Day questions is “how do I know if I’m getting a good deal?” The answer is to look up the product’s price history.

Enjoy the Amazon app

Having the Amazon app installed is a great way to track items and set up notifications. The app sends notifications 5 minutes before the start of the offers.

Compare prices with other retailers

Before finalizing the purchase, it is worth comparing the price of the products with other major retailers competing with Aamzon – such as Magazine Luiza, Submarino, Mercado Livre and Americanas.

