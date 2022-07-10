Amber Heard faces a new problem after trial against Johnny Depp

After losing three cases against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard will not be able to count on the support of the contracted insurance company in the payment of indemnities.

The New York Marine and General Insurance Company denied the payment of the millionaire indemnity that the actress must make to her ex-husband. The agreement between Amber and the company is valued at US$ 1 million, more than R$ 5.2 million, which would help her pay part of her debt imposed by the United States Justice. However, the insurance company denied coverage of the value precisely because of the terms in which the actress was sentenced.

One of the terms of the contract between Heard and the insurance company concerns the actress’s intentions, in which case, the company would not need to pay the actress anything if it was proven that she acted “intentionally in bad faith”. Judging the actress guilty of defamation, Judge Penney Azcarate says Amber acted “intentionally” and “maliciously” in exposing her allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband to the public. Based on the judge’s considerations and words, the company refuses to cover the amount.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AP

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have filed allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court, and are in a legal process.

Among the accusations made, the actor won three against the actress, who in turn only won one of the complaints. With the decisions made by the jury, Johnny Depp must pay $2 million in damages to Amber Heart, while she was supposed to pay around $15 million to the actor. However, with adjustments made due to a law in the state of Virginia that places a cap on amounts of punitive measures, the fee was reduced to $10.35 million.

Featured photo: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Joel Ryan/AFP.