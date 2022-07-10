Amber Heard’s lawyers go to court asking for a new trial against Johnny Depp – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Amber Heard’s lawyers ask for a new trial (Photo: Reproduction YouTube)

New episodes in the dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The actress’ lawyers have filed a request for a new trial against her ex-husband. The document sent to Justice by its lawyers asks the judge to overturn the verdict.

In addition to annulment, the document asks for shelving or ordering a new trial. The information is from the website The Cut. One of the arguments cited by them is that the actress’ conviction would not have been based on evidence, highlighting the fact that Depp lost his role in Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich had no relation to the editorial written by her in the Washington Postone of his quotes at the trial.

Lawyers also question a change in the jury. According to them, one of the people would not be part of the group selected to be there. They claim that the document of one of the people was from 1945, but whoever was there was a younger person, born around 1970.

the verdict

The jury found that the actress will have to pay US$ 15 million (R$ 72 million, approximately) – 10 in compensatory damages and five in punitive damages. However, regarding the counter-suit, it was decided that Amber will win US$ 2 million (about R$ 9.61 million) in compensatory damages; and nothing in punitive.

The actor filed the suit, seeking $50 million in damages, after the actress claimed in a Washington Post article that she was a victim of domestic violence. Amber counter-sued him and asked for double.

