App promises payments of up to BRL 2,100 via Paypal; will it be true?

Have you heard of the Gappx app? Some Brazilian youtubers have been promoting the application that promises to pay more than R$ 2 thousand to its users. This is messing with a lot of people’s heads on social media, because a lot of people are looking for a way to make extra money. Would that be the solution?

Does the Gappx app really do what it promises or is it just another device to scam uninformed people?

Currently, the number of people looking for a remote job or for something that offers an extra income is large. the amount of scammers who are taking action because of that too, so you have to be careful.

Many of these apps that offer easy money will always disclose interesting and very flashy options, especially for those who are in need of money, but are not looking for anything too complicated.

In the end, it’s all a waste of time! They never deliver what they promise users and they still manage to hide the swindles that are carried out there. Often a pyramid scheme is explicit.

Learn more about the Gappx app

First of all, you should know that the app is available for phones with Android systems, so it is available for download from the Play Store app store. This means that you will not be able to use the app on Apple cell phones with the iOS operating system.

To get a sense of how the idea of ​​using the app has taken a large proportion, so far more than 1 million people have downloaded Gappx. It is worth mentioning that the app is only recommended for people over 10 years old.

Now that you know a little more about it and where to find it, before knowing how it works and how to make money with it, let’s make sure whether or not this is a reliable app.

Is the Gappx app reliable?

If we take into account the rating it has on the Play Store – which was 4.5 out of 5.0 – it is possible to say that it is a serious application. On the other hand, the comments of those who have already downloaded it are nothing favorable. User feedback leads us to believe that the application, in practice, is far from deserving its rating.

We were able to see some comments. Some of them say that Gappx makes the first payment but then stops paying people. Others stated that they did not receive any kind of reward.

If you intend to use Gappx to make money, it is better to forget about this idea and look for other means.

How does the idea of ​​earning money through the app work?

As we have seen above, the application does not deliver what it promises. This means that many Brazilian youtubers are being paid to to lie about Gappx. They claim that they themselves made good money through the platform when it is not true.

We can come to the conclusion that it is impossible to withdraw up to R$ 2 thousand reais through Gappx. In fact, it’s virtually impossible for any to-do app to deliver on that kind of promise.

Anyway, in order to gain some value, it is said that you need to fulfill the tasks defined by the platform. Among these tasks are: downloading applications and using them for a certain period of time.

After completing the tasks, you can accumulate points and exchange them for cash, but as we have already said here, it is not possible to have access to this amount of R$ 2 thousand. Don’t fall for it, because it’s a scam!