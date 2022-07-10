Apple Silicon M2 beats Ryzen 7 in games, but stumbles on CPU

After facing the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 in a recent battle, the recently announced Silicon M2 found new competitors, but this time, made by AMD and Intel. In tests carried out by the channel Hardware Unboxedthe Apple chip was able to surpass the Ryzen 7 6800U in terms of GPU, but ended up losing when it came to CPU – being beaten not only by the AMD processor, but also by some Intel models. Check out the tests done by the channel in the video below.

In the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider, on maximum configuration, the M2 performed slightly better compared to the Ryzen 7, reaching the mark of 28 frames per second; against the 25 fps marked by the AMD chip. All this, using 48% less energy. However, this encounter is reversed when it comes to CPU. Despite the M2 outperforming the Ryzen 7 in single-core performance, Apple’s SoC loses out in all other scenarios, being beaten by both AMD’s 6000-line processors and Intel’s Alder Lake series.



