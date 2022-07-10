Apple Watch Pro should come with a bigger screen, robust construction and price tag of $900

Apple is expected to launch a new model focused on robustness alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, which will be titled Pro, replacing the Edition version. In recent months, several rumors suggested that the Cupertino giant would be working on a model with a larger, more resistant screen and aimed at those who practice extreme sports and heavier exercises.

















apple

10 Jul

















economy and market

09 Jul



In Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter this Sunday (10), journalist Mark Gurman reveals that Apple should call Apple Watch Pro the most expensive and resistant version of the eighth generation of its smartwatches. According to him, this would also expand the company’s portfolio of high-end products, in addition to raising the status of the device.

In addition to introducing the Pro model, Gurnman also says that Apple should end the Edition model of the line. Originally, it had the gold frame as its differential, but it has changed over the years to stainless steel and titanium, always presenting itself as the more expensive option.

Among its attractions, the Apple Watch Pro should come with a larger screen and battery, S8 chip, thermometer and cost US$ 900 (~R$ 4,815). The journalist says that the high price is caused by the Cupertino giant’s choice of a larger display and the use of very high quality materials. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch in September, the same date as the iPhone 14.

See also