Argentines are saving in Bolivianos

Argentines have been using the Boliviano as a savings currency (AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolivia has the lowest interest rate in the region, at just 0.51% in 2021.

Argentina has been suffering from strong inflationary pressures, recording inflation of 50.9% in 2021;

Exchange rate with the dollar remained stable, in 2017 one dollar was equivalent to 6.81 Bolivianos. Today the conversion is 6.84.

A new Bloomberg report revealed an unexpected fact for those who follow the international scene: Argentines are making savings using Bolivia’s national currency, the Bolivianos, especially those in the northernmost regions of the country, such as La Quiaca.

Since the inauguration of President Luis Arce, Bolivia’s economic and monetary policy has brought good results. Today the country has the lowest inflation in the region. Accumulated inflation in 2021 was just 0.51%, according to a report by the International Monetary Fund.

In Argentina, annual inflation reached 50.9% in 2021, which forced many people to use other currencies as a deposit of value, which leads to an even greater devaluation of the Argentine peso.

In recent years, there have been numerous attempts by the Argentine population to hold stocks of US dollars, gold, and even cryptocurrencies. However, a new law restricting access to the dollar meant that Bolivianos was sought after to maintain its parity with the US currency over the years. In 2017 the Bolivian currency was equivalent to 6.81 dollars. Today the exchange rate is 6.87.

Bolivia’s Deputy Minister of Autonomies, Álvaro Ruiz, welcomed the news, saying: “In northern Argentina, they don’t save in dollars or pesos, they save in Bolivians. We are proud to have our own economic model designed by our president Luis Arce, with a strong currency, economic stability and certainty about the future. Bolivia is a strong and dignified country!”

For Bolivian economist Mike Gemio, one of the pillars of Bolivia’s monetary success is economic sovereignty over monetary policy. In the country, since 2006 the Central Bank has followed the government’s policy line, allowing for better interest rate adjustments and less control over the money supply, so that there are no “inflationary pressures being generated”.