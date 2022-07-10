Art brings together the 3 protagonists of the future MCU movie

Marvel artist shows what a heroine cartoon would look like

One of the next films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the marvelsthe sequence of captain marvel which debuts in 2023 and will bring Carol Danvers along with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan for a great space adventure. now the artist Mel Milton imagined what the heroines would look like in a cartoon.

Promoting art on your ArtStation, Milton, who is a character designer for the marvel animation made an art imagining the look of the heroines in an animated series, with very stylized and beautiful traits. Check out the art below:

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, the marvels will be starring Brie Larson like Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, in addition to the return of Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury.

Still, it wouldn’t be bad to see a animated series of the heroines, who in the movies share similar powers linked to light and energy, while in the comics they are connected by the legacy of their heroic names.

Do you think an animated series from marvels it would be a good idea? Don’t forget to comment!

