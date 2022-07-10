Atlético-MG vs São Paulo: Rooster criticizes Mineirão’s pitch before the match | athletic-mg

Minutes before entering the field for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship against São Paulo, Atlético-MG criticized the state of Mineirão’s lawn. Through the official profile, on social networks, the club questioned the company that manages the stadium about the priorities regarding the field of play.
Gramado do Mineirão before the game between Atlético-MG and São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
On Twitter, the club posted images that show parts of the lawn showing flaws and in poor condition.
Guys, what lawn is this?! The Rooster asks: are these conditions for a football match? The leadership of the Brasileirão is at stake. What should be a stadium’s priority?
Last night, Mineirão hosted a musical event. Hundreds of people were in the south sector (yellow sector of the stadium) for the presentation. The electronic music show only ended this Sunday morning.
O ge questioned Minas Arena about it. According to the concessionaire’s advice, the stage for the party was set up in the synthetic grass area. Also according to Minas Arena, the condition of the field is related to the number of games.
– Too many games. On the North side, specifically, there is no sun at this time of year and it was necessary to replant the small area.
Recently, Atlético-MG spoke out criticizing the administration of Mineirãoafter the stadium’s profile, on social networks, posting the message “Ai meu bebedouros”.
The post was a joke about the announcement of the signing of Argentine striker Cristian Pavón by Galo. The player got involved in a fight, accessing the Mineirão locker rooms, after the game between Atlético and Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, last year.
In the confusion, a drinking fountain was thrown by the players of the Argentine team towards the security guards and members of the Atletica coaching staff.
