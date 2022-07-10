Atltico welcomes So Paulo and seeks leadership of the Brazilian Championship

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed should spare some holders at Atltico

The period of turmoil in the Atlantic is past. The Rooster overcame the bad phase and is experiencing a good moment in the season. And this positive sequence can be sealed tonight with the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. For that, Alvinegro needs to beat So Paulo, at 18:00, in Mineiro, and hope for a stumble for Palmeiras. Tonight’s game is valid for the 16th round.

Atltico has 27 points, two less than leader Palmeiras. However, to take the lead, Rooster needs to win and hope for Alviverde’s defeat to Fortaleza, at Castelo. A draw favors the São Paulo team, which has 15 goals against seven from the Minas Gerais team.

The Rooster is packed. There are eight unbeaten games, with five wins and three draws. Atltico are looking for victory to come even stronger in the duel against Flamengo, next Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil.

So Paulo is also packed. There are four wins and one draw in the last five games. Tricolor needs a positive result to stick to the top spots. Currently, the team has 22 points in the classification.

Mineiro will receive a large audience tonight. The trend is for more than 40 thousand fans to be at the Gigante da Pampulha for the clash between Galo and Tricolor.

Remember all the clashes between Atltico and So Paulo in BH in the last ten years 09/12/2012: in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, striker Leonardo scored the winning goal for Galo in Atlético 1×0 So Paulo. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 02/13/2013: Atltico debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 victory over So Paulo. The match marked a classic episode of Ronaldinho’s “water”, which distracted former goalkeeper Rogrio Ceni in a goal by J. – photo : Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/08/2013: Atltico eliminated So Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with a 4-1 rout and Ronaldinho’s show at Independência. – photo: Douglas Magno/AFP 02/06/2013: Atltico and So Paulo drew 0-0 at Independência, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/12/2014: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, at Independência, with a goal from Luan. The match was valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Paulo Filgueiras/Estado de Minas 29/07/2015: With three goals from Argentine Lucas Pratto, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-1 in Mineiro. The duel took place for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/18/2016: defender Maicon celebrates the goal that eliminated Atlético in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The match at Independência was won by Atltico by 2-1, but blackout fell by the qualifying goal criterion. – photo: Cristiane Mattos/AFP 11/27/2016: for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico was surpassed by So Paulo by 2-1 at Independência. This was the only victory for Tricolor against Galo in BH in the last ten years. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/11/2017: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal from left-back Fbio Santos. The game was valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 09/05/2018: with a goal by Ricardo Oliveira, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0 at Independência. The match was valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 06/13/2019: Atltico and So Paulo drew 1-1 at Independência, for the 9th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 09/03/2020: for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-0 at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico 06/13/2021: for the 3rd round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal by Jair. This was the last confrontation between the two teams in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

athletic

Atltico’s main novelty for this Sunday’s game is the possible return of forward Ademir. The player missed Galo against Emelec due to COVID-19. Recovered, it can be listed by Turkish technician Mohamed.

Some holders can be spared at Galo. After all, next Wednesday, at Maracan, Atltico decides against Flamengo its life in the Copa do Brasil. In the first match, Alvinegro won 2-1 in Mineiro.

Among the possible absences is the right-back Mariano. The player played in Galo’s last two matches and can earn a break for the duel against Flamengo. If it happens, Guga will be the starter against So Paulo.

The team must be practically the same that won Emelec. Another possible novelty is the return of Zaracho to the starting lineup. The Argentine returned to the team against the Ecuadorians and can play this Sunday.

São Paulo

The list of embezzlement in So Paulo is very extensive. There are only five players out for suspension, who received their third yellow cards against Atltico-GO, for the 15th round: Diego Costa and Lo (defenders), Gabriel Neves (midfielder), Rodrigo Nestor (midfielder) and Luciano (forward).

Another six casualties are due to injury. In different stages of recovery, they are in Tricolor’s DM: Arboleda and Walce (defenders), Luan (midfielder), Gabriel Sara (midfielder), Alisson and Caio (attackers).

ATLICO X SO PAULO

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho; Zaracho (Rubens), Vargas and Hulk

technician: Turkish Mohamed

São Paulo

Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Luizo and Wellington; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Rigoni (Igor Vinicius); Eder and Calleri

technician: Rogrio Ceni

Reason: 16th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: miner

Date and time: Sunday, July 10th, 6pm

referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)