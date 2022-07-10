Augmented Reality contact lens shows screens ‘in the face’ of the user

This is the first time that an augmented reality model of this kind has been tested on a human. (Getty Images)

The company Mojo Vision has tested, for the first time on a human, its contact lenses that use Augmented Reality technology to present screens and other features to users just by the movement of the eyes.

The pioneer to try out Mojo Lens was CEO Drew Perkins, who posted his insights on the company blog under the title “Today, I wore Mojo Lens… and I saw the future”. According to him, it was possible to see images, follow a compass and read texts from a teleprompter in the lens.

Thanks to “a custom-configured accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer […] the AR images remain motionless while the eyes move,” Perkins said. He also highlights that the lens interface is based on eye tracking, allowing items on the screen to be selected without the need for hand movements or gestures – just the natural movement of the eyes.

Despite the technology, until then, being present only in futuristic movie scenes, it seems not to be that far from reality. The Mojo Lens has a 14,000 pixels per inch MicroLED display and is just 0.5 mm in diameter. To power the device, a micro battery that does not need a wire is used.

According to Perkins, the company’s focus is on athletes and people with disabilities, but nothing prevents other people from using the lens on a daily basis, including as an assistant who provides access to information.

As so far it has only been tested by him, the model still needs to undergo further tests. For this reason, there is no official release date yet.