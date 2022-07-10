Beautiful? Dall-E artificial intelligence designs the Apple Car

As recent rumors indicate, Apple would be working on developing an autonomous electric car. However, despite all the buzz on the subject, we know next to nothing about it; and even less about its design. Now – not that the curiosity has been cured – it is possible to at least imagine!
Based on text input from designer, educator and YouTuber John Mauriello, the artificial intelligence Dall-E 2 designed a concept of what the Apple Car could be. The request made by the designer to the AI was “a minimalist sports car inspired by the MacBook and the Magic Mouse, built in aluminum and glass”, inspired by the style of former Apple design chief Jonathan Ive.
Check the result:
As you can see, the concept is heavily influenced by established sports models, mixing the curves of the Ferrari 312p with the Jaguar E-type; both dating from the 1960s.
Despite the joke, as said, there is still no information about the design that may be adopted by Apple for its supposed electric car. However, coming from the company, it is possible that we will see something more focused on functionality, aiming to meet the needs of a family – and not necessarily a super sports car, with a bold design, as designed by AI.
But since at this point everything is just speculation, any possibility is still a possibility, however remote it may seem. The only hope is that Apple doesn’t adopt design choices similar to the one seen on the Magic Mouse, which needs to be upside down – inoperative – to be recharged.