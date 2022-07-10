Beautiful? Dall-E artificial intelligence designs the Apple Car

As recent rumors indicate, Apple would be working on developing an autonomous electric car. However, despite all the buzz on the subject, we know next to nothing about it; and even less about its design. Now – not that the curiosity has been cured – it is possible to at least imagine!

Based on text input from designer, educator and YouTuber John Mauriello, the artificial intelligence Dall-E 2 designed a concept of what the Apple Car could be. The request made by the designer to the AI ​​was “a minimalist sports car inspired by the MacBook and the Magic Mouse, built in aluminum and glass”, inspired by the style of former Apple design chief Jonathan Ive.

Check the result: