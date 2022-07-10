Best Android and iOS games of the week [07/07/2022]

It’s the first Thursday of the month, and for those looking for entertainment for the next weekend, today (07), we bring our readers a list of the best games recently released for Android and iOS. The highlights of the week could not fail to include the The King of Fighters ’96, yet another remake of SNK’s classic fighting game. The title originally released in 1996 is now available for all platforms including consoles, PC, Android and iOS.

















With different gameplay, the MMA Manager 2 allows you to open an MMA gym, train fighters and win prizes by beating leaderboards. For those who don’t do without a more classic style, but are looking for a more modern look, the Galaxy Keeper: Space Shooter takes you back to “ship games” with beautiful graphics and visual effects. The selection below brings both paid and free game options. Pricing may vary depending on your operating system and is applied by the developer in order to mitigate fees charged by the app stores for both systems. Without further ado, check out the list below!

Acid Rain World Gray Dawn

Get ready to enter the brutal battlegrounds of an alternate universe! Raise glorious empires in wastelands ravaged by nuclear fallout and acid storms! Form military alliances with players around the world and command robotic armies to destroy your enemies!

Acid Rain World : Gray Dawn Developer: Foonie Magus Pte Limited Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

exorcise

Exoracer is a fast-paced multiplayer platform game where you compete to conquer a world record. Play in short and fun levels and try to pass them in the shortest possible time. Compete in short races to climb the trophy road!

exorcise Developer: Nyan Studio Games Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

Galaxy Keeper: Space Shooter

If you like space shooting and survival games then “Galaxy Keeper: Space Shooter” is specially made for you. This game requires more skills than just quick reactions and understanding attack patterns of enemy invaders. It is an exciting galaxy war game with hundreds of missions and loads of upgrades available for spaceships.

Galaxy Keeper: Space Shooter Developer: BigButton Co Sp.z oo Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

grimlight

The world of Phantasia is full of mysteries and wonders, but it has been corroded by the dreamless and shadowy entities that seek to corrupt all living beings and turn the world into endless void. Only you, the Dreamer, can banish the darkness by summoning legendary heroes through fragments of your past memories to save the world from ruin.

grimlight Developer: Grimlight Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

Jade Order

Return from exile and restore the balance of power to an isolated land. Play as an ancient warrior who was tasked with lighting the sealed beacons of his millennial Order. Avoid the impending disaster and complete 50 different puzzles as you help the Goddess Jade cleanse the land from the cursed flames of the plague

Jade Order Developer: Gonzalo Rodriguez del Cid Paid out Size: 270.7 MB

The King of Fighters 96 ACA NEOGEO

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’96 is a fighting game released by SNK in 1996. A total of 27 playable characters are available. New game mechanics such as Emergency Evasion, short-hops and mid-hops make their debut for the first time in the series, adding a new experience to fights. The story focuses on the second chapter of the Orochi trilogy.

KOF ’96 ACA NEOGEO Developer: SNK CORPORATION Paid out Size: Varies by device

Kingdom Dash

Kingdom Dash takes you to a vibrant and epic fantasy world as you escape an evil ruler and fight his legion of knights! Dodge floating steam trains, mine carts and run along the tracks as fast as you can to collect coins and power-ups!

Kingdom Dash Developer: Venum Spyder Inc. Free – offers in-app purchases Size: 105.7 MB

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight

Make your way through the world of MMA agency – hire trainers, buy gyms and purchase state-of-the-art equipment, as well as plan fights, choose skilled trainers and recruit would-be champions!

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight Developer: Tilting Point LLC Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

Patience Balls

Patience Balls is a simplistic puzzle game where you use the precision of your hands to complete various levels while challenging your brain. The objective is simple: place the balls in all the holes in the levels. Can you complete them all?

Patience Balls Developer: Ricardo Mendonca Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device

Tales Noir

A splendid story unfolds in the world of Tales Noir. Rewrite your story! Fight for your destiny with the Princess Alliance. Build your own team with over 100 collectible princesses and princes from various fairy tales. Create your own castle in Wonderland.

Tales Noir Developer: PIXEL RABBIT LIMITED Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies by device