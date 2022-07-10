Botafogo agrees with Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GO, for 2023

The second transfer window for Brazilian football is about to begin, but the Botafogo already has practically a confirmed reinforcement for 2023. Alvinegro has settled with Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GO, and has the hiring of the midfielder from Atlético-GO very close to being completed.

+ Ojeda accepts Botafogo’s proposal, and the club insists for release with Godoy Cruz



It will be a free transfer, as Marlon’s contract with Dragão ends at the end of this year and he will not renew to accept Alvinegro’s proposal. On Saturday, the thing! had informed about Glorioso’s interest in the athlete.

Botafogo offered a three-year contract with a significant salary increase compared to what the 27-year-old midfielder currently receives. Corinthians and São Paulo were also interested in signing, but he opted for Glorioso.

+ Botafogo makes a new proposal for Matheus Pereira and tries to convince Al-Hilal for the midfielder’s desire

For contractual reasons and still having the link with Dragão until the end of the year, Marlon still cannot make the link with Botafogo official and it will not even be announced by Alvinegro until the season is over, but the edges are already settled.

Marlon Freitas is the captain of Atlético-GO and one of the team’s highlights. Revealed by Fluminense, he has seven goals and six assists this season.