In search of the eighth title of the Copa America Women’s Footballthe Brazilian team began its journey in the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Argentina, on Saturday night, in a match held at the Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia. Adriana (2), Bia Zaneratto and Debinha scored the goals of the match.

The match started with dominance by Pia Sundhage’s team, who put pressure on Argentina in their defensive field. The first Brazilian chances in the match came from corners: four in the first six minutes of play. The closed balls raised in the area brought little danger to the goal Vanina Correa, who saw her defense counter the attempts.

Brazil kept pressing and in the 19th minute, Fê Palermo crossed in the head of Bia Zaneratto, who sent it out. The Argentine response came in a free kick from Florencia Bon Segundo, which forced Lorena to make a good save. After Argentina’s first arrival, Brazil opened the scoring with a beautiful move. Bia Zaneratto triggered Tamires with freedom on the left, who crossed just as Adriana opened the scoring.







Brazil debuts in Copa America with a rout over Argentina Photo: Thais Magalhães / CBF

At 35 minutes of the first stage, Bia Zaneratto was knocked down in the area scoring a penalty for Brazil. She even hit the left corner of Correa, who hit the corner, but couldn’t hold the Palmeiras striker’s strong charge. After conceding the second goal, Argentina reacted with a beautiful shot from outside Nuñez’s area, which endangered Lorena’s goal. However, the shot from outside the area hit the crossbar and went out. The first half ended with the dominance of the Brazilian team, which finished four times, against two shots by the Argentine team.

The second stage started without any changes for the two teams. As in the first half, the Brazilian team started pressuring Argentina. At seven minutes, Brazil’s first chance came, in the low cross from Tamires to Bia Zaneratto, who was cut by the Argentine defense.

Then, Kerolin made a good move to break free from the marking and crossed to Bia Zaneratto who hit the Argentine goal. Despite the attempt, the ball went out. Then, Zaneratto won the ball dispute with the rival defense and found Adriana, who in turn had the coldness to dribble Vanina Correa and score the third Brazilian goal of the night.

With the match more controlled after the third goal, Pia Sundhage began to rotate the Brazilian squad and promoted a series of substitutions. Giovana gave way to Duda Santos. Soon after, Fê Palermo, Tainara and Ary Borges gave way to Letícia Santos, Antônia and Duda Sampaio. In the final minutes of the match, Debinha received a great throw from Duda Sampaio, won the race against the Argentine marking, dribbled the goalkeeper and scored the last goal of the Brazilian victory in the debut of the Copa América de Futebol Feminino.

With the triumph, the Brazilian team jumped to the leadership of Group B, with three points and a positive balance of four goals. Venezuela, which beat Uruguay 1-0 this Saturday, occupies second place. The next Brazilian match in the competition is scheduled for next Tuesday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), against Uruguay.

OTHERS GAMES

Friday

Bolivia 1 x 6 Ecuador

Colombia 4 x 2 Paraguay

Saturday

Venezuela 1 x 0 Uruguay