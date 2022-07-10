Brazilian was a math teacher at age 15 and is inspired by Naruto to encourage nerds

Caio Borralho makes his second fight in the UFC and is the co-main event of this Saturday’s card

Gaius Borralho29 years old, enters the Octagon this Saturday to be the co-main event of the UFC in Las Vegas in the fight against Armenian middleweight Armen Petrosyan. The Brazilian, who has 11 wins and only one defeat in his record, studied everything he could about his opponent. And, as he says, he is easy to solve problems.

That’s because Borralho at the age of 15 was already teaching others to solve chemistry and math problems.

“I have this history of having started industrial chemistry college, I was a chemistry teacher in high school, mathematics. I’ve been teaching a lot of math since I was 15. I just dropped it because I love to fight“, said the Brazilian, in an interview with ESPN.

“My grandfather was a math teacher, he taught private lessons, he had a blackboard at his house and there were about 7.8 people to see his class. I always studied a lot and then he had an appointment and had to run away. He asked me : ‘Caio, do you know about such a subject? Can you teach this?’. I said yes, then I taught this class, the guys liked it, then I started teaching parteclar classes for neighbors. Then, when I started teaching chemistry, I taught my class that was in recovery, I helped the guys pass the year“, added the man from Maranhão.

Caio Borralho left his academic career and Industrial Chemistry faculty in the 7th semester, in 2014, to pursue his dream of fighting. He practiced judo since childhood and had done amateur combat at the time he decided to drop everything and come to São Paulo.

Away from his family, the Brazilian had to fight loneliness and consequently depression due to distance and doubts about his new career.

“I overlooked a lot, being alone in a city like São Paulo. In the beginning there is always that doubt thing. It’s a mixture of everything, homesickness, family. I always had very close family, not having them close was very difficult. And all this doubt about when I was starting to go, I tore a ligament, I had to stop for 6 months, it messed with my head a lot. I managed to overcome it there, I always had doubts, the lowest moment, but I never stopped believing”.

Already an MMA fighter, Borralho set up his own team and joined MMA with another passion of his: the nerd world. “I like to have this nerd face, even my team is called ‘Fighting Nerds’. It’s a way of encouraging, sometimes the nerd is left out. Imagine these guys seeing the nerd fighting and winning. If I could fight with glasses I would.”

“Our jargon is ‘It’s bullying payback time’, It’s time to fight back against bullying. Imagine a guy who bullied his whole life and see a nerd in the UFC breaking everyone, he will start to respect nerds more. It’s a way of encouraging, counteracting bullying. We play chess, we like Marvel movies, anime, it’s a team full of nerds that will make nerds very proud. I consider myself a fight nerd.”

And which character from the geek world does this nerd take inspiration from? “The character that inspires me the most is Naruto.. He was a kid left aside, he had the dream of being the king of his village, many things happened to him and he never left that speech aside. That’s a very strong message. Now older I can understand his message. I always said ‘I’m going to get to the UFC, I’m going to be world champion’.