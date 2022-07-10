Bright meteor crosses Santiago sky and record rotates the world

A meteor crossed the sky over the city of Santiago, Chile, at 5:44 am local time and was recorded on video forming an impressive scene. The phenomenon was recorded by cameras from Ledrium, a Chilean telecommunications company, and the images were shared on social networks.

According to the international press, residents of the Chilean capital claimed to have heard the sound of the meteor passing through the city, something very similar to the sound of thunder. The phenomenon, as shown in the images, lasted only a few seconds, before the celestial body disappeared in the region of the Cordillera de los Andes.

In an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación, astronomer Ricardo Demarco López, from the Department of Astronomy at the Universidad de Concepción, in Chile, explained that “we are in the presence of a very beautiful, very striking and very showy natural phenomenon. to be in the right place, at the right moment to be able to witness that meteor”.

“It is about the fall of a bolide, a solid and rocky body that was going around in space and whose trajectory met our planet, causing it to be attracted by the Earth’s gravity”, explained the academic. “With the speed and friction of the Earth’s atmosphere, the body heated up and disintegrated.”

As for the size of the meteor, astronomer Sando Villanova, who is also an academic in the Department of Astronomy, said the bolide — a very bright meteor — was not very large. For this reason, the celestial body was classified as a meteor.

“The fireball was probably the size of a small stone. Because of its speed when entering the atmosphere, the meteor caught fire, reaching temperatures of thousands of degrees and evaporating completely”, confirmed the scholar.