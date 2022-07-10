Cameras capture vehicle break-ins in broad daylight – Direto das Ruas

Thefts took place in the central region of Campo Grande and the victim identified the same men in both actions

Theft occurred last Wednesday (6), in the central region of the city.

Images of security circuits captured the action of two men who broke into vehicles in the central region of Campo Grande. The thefts happened on consecutive days and it is believed that they use an alarm blocker and lock for the theft.

The first act was made last Wednesday (6), in the parking lot of a bank branch, in the center of the city. In the video, it is possible to see that a man approaches Hillux standing on the spot, walking slowly. He pulls from the waistband of his pants, over his shirt, an object that he uses to open the vehicle door. He stays in the vehicle for a few seconds and leaves, but he doesn’t leave. He circles around, looks around and, seeing that no one is around, goes back in, this time staying longer. Then he leaves.

Theft occurred in the parking lot of the nightclub, the next day.

The other theft happened the next day (7), in the parking lot of the Valley Pub, at 9:20 am. The vehicle belongs to one of the nightclub’s owners, according to information from the Marketing manager, Tiago Absalão, 36 years old. This time, two men are caught. One of them enters quickly, while the other looks around, taking care of the surroundings.

At the top of the video it is possible to see that two people approach, close to the garbage and throw some object. The boy who was watching, approaches them and then walks away. Afterwards, the one who entered the vehicle leaves and the two leave.

The two men, just before the action.

Absalom says the thief took money from the car, but declined to say the amount.

After this theft happened, the manager says that friends shared the images of the crime that took place the day before and it was possible to verify that it was the same person: a tall man, with a closed left hand with a tattoo and with the same way of walking.

“Everything happens in broad daylight, in both thefts, the same guys show up, they are using the alarm signal blocker and lock,” he said. Images taken from the first theft show the two men walking, shortly before the action.

The report of the second theft has already been registered online, at Devir (Virtual Police Station) and over the days it should be forwarded for investigation at the 1th Police Station that serves the downtown region.