Camila Cabello lavishing style in a Cosmopolitan shoot and more in the images of the week

Camila Cabello continues to promote her album “Familia”, released in April, and graced the cover of the new edition of the UK’s Cosmopolitan magazine. The artist rocked the look for the shoot, talked about her career as a whole and also opened up about seeking therapy to deal with anxiety.

“It was something I lived with. I was used to having functional anxiety that got really bad every half year. So I started to open up to friends and realized how normal suffering and neuroses are, and that we are all crazy in our own way, but when it prevents you from having healthy relationships and being more often in a relatively stable place, [percebi] that I needed to seek therapy. Talking about it really helped me to realize, ‘Oh, I think this is making my life harder than it is for other people.’

The singer also said that she avoids social media when she feels that apps are affecting her mental health. “If I see something that hurts my feelings, I violently delete my apps. And then I miss Instagram and TikTok and I go down again, so it’s just a vicious cycle that repeats itself over and over again. But yes, social media is interesting. There are good and bad things.”

See also Anitta with Rita Ora at the couture week in Paris, Dua Lipa getting ready to hit the catwalk, Travis Barker recovered after being hospitalized for pancreatitis, Justin Timberlake getting ready for championship golf and much more! Check out the gang below:

Camila Cabello for Cosmopolitan

Jared Leto on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France

Thirty Seconds To Mars (Photo: MEGA)

Rita Ora and Anitta at the Schiaparelli show during the haute couture week in Paris

Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and actress Emma Watson also at the Schiaparelli show during the haute couture week in Paris

Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga pre-show in Paris

Blink-182’s Travis Barker returns to work at a studio in Los Angeles after being hospitalized for pancreatitis

Travis Barker (Photo: MEGA)

Justin Timberlake showing off his golf skills and preparing for the CC Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada

Justin Timberlake (Photo: DAVID CALVERT/GETTY)

Nick Jonas was also getting ready for his training for the CC Golf Championship.

Nick Jonas (Photo: DAVID CALVERT/GETTY)

Cardi B posing for the paparazzi in New York