Can candidates use the Metaverse in elections?

For the time being, there is no legislation on the subject, but candidates, in theory, could use the metaverse, which is a virtual world where people can interact through avatars. But in practice, what would it be like? An example would be a virtual rally with the candidate renting a lot on some metaverse platform and holding the meeting which can be much grander in number of people than in-person rallies.

It still takes

But this reality is still far away. Not as much as social networks, which are more widely used today. And these, by the way, have not yet reached a considerable portion of the population. In Brazil, 35.5 million people do not have access to the internet and connectivity is still falling due to the impoverishment of families. In Petrópolis, a third of the population does not even have Facebook, the most used network in the city. It remains for the 2022 candidates to spend shoe soles and invest in handshakes.

Where’s the bidding that was here? The cat ate!

Large emergency contracts, such as the two for outsourcing education employees, remain outside the Transparency Portal. The first, with De Sá, for R$ 46 million, was never published by the interim management of Hingo Hammes and the second, with Capital Ambiental, now in the Bomtempo government, was also not aired and we don’t even know how much it costs . During the interim management of Hingo Hammes, we also saw all Education contracts disappear from the portal (and which were not replaced).

Not even CSI solves

Another case is last year’s bids for contracts with the Municipal Institute of Culture. They also disappeared from the portal. Thus, we cannot know how much the renovation of tents for Imperial Christmas, for example, cost. Mystery worthy of Agatha Christie books.

When we least expect it, Ana Kutter comes and releases a photo like this so we don’t forget that Petrópolis is the most beautiful city in the world.

Sales at Vicenzo Rivetti

There are reports that Vicenzo Rivetti’s apartments are being sold for between R$40,000 and R$50,000. It’s true that living there with so many problems after opening is difficult, but this sale is illegal.

And the monitoring?

In addition to not seeing more Civil Guards in the city, we also missed the GC Monitoring Bus. It was never heard of again that it was used in any operation more in the city.

Sanhaço

Someone needs to do something about the ‘meeting’ of the flow of vehicles that descends to Nelson de Sá Earp and meets the cars coming from Washington Luiz, both heading towards Rua do Imperador. Besides, there are people crossing there everywhere. Those coming from Nelson de Sá Earp do not have a good view of Washington Luiz because the left side of the road was occupied by car parking. There was no serious accident there because God didn’t want it.

Different holiday camp

Still under a state of emergency and with a lot to rebuild – and inspect – the councilors could suspend the 15-day recess now in the middle of the year. Perhaps a task force could be formed during this period that they would be on vacation to find out everything that is being done, what is not being done, deadlines, agreements, works, funds that arrive, in short, everything.

Councilman Dudu delivered a congratulatory motion to Paula Mary, a delegate who works in the Cyber ​​Crime Repression Group of the Federal Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The honoree, who is a member of the Cyber ​​Organized Crime Research Group, was elected one of the best police delegates in Brazil in the Investigation and Highlight categories by the National Delegates Portal. Paula Mary is also the author of two books on pedophilia and a national reference in the fight against abuse and sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.

Reform of the Lyceum

And the reform of the Municipal Lyceum? The last news was that the company that won the bid would receive R$ 2.7 million to renovate the building founded in 1953. The property now houses the only high school unit in the municipal public network. That was in August of last year. But since all the Education contracts from Portal da Transparência disappeared, we don’t even know how it turned out, what the deadline was, if it was even signed…

Memorial

The City Council approved an indication to create a memorial for road workers who died of covid. But were only road workers important in the pandemic, giving life for the common good? There were police officers, firefighters, nurses… and so many others in professions that didn’t stop even in the cruelest hours of the pandemic. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a memorial that reveres everyone?

Contacts with the column: lespartisans@tribunadepetropolis.com.br