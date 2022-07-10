Cara Delevingne talks about kissing Selena

Dear Delevingne told E!News what it was like to kiss one of her best friends, Selena Gomezfor a scene from the 2nd season of Only Murders in the Building. The model and actress plays Mabel’s new romantic interest, Gomez’s character, in the series.

“It was just so much fun. Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t want to kiss Selena?“, she joked. “It was really funny. When you know someone so well, you feel comfortable having fun even in an awkward situation.“.

Delevingne, who came out as pansexual in 2020, also told how she felt portraying a relationship between women on TV. “For me, being able to play a queer character meant so much, and Selena knows that. I was excited to be able to play that.“, said.

In the 2nd season of Only Murders in the BuildingMabel (Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) try to clear their names after being accused of Bunny’s murder (Jayne Houdyshell). Hilariously, the allegation against the trio lands them the subject of a competing podcast, all while trying to uncover the true identity of Bunny’s killer.

Only Murders In The Building is available for streaming in Brazil at Star+. Season 2 episodes will be released weekly, on Wednesdays.

