Casagrande was abusing political opinion, says Silvio Luiz

Sports announcer Silvio Luiz, 87, echoed the dismissal of commentator Walter Casagrande, 59, from Grupo Globo, and said that the former football player was “abusing” his political opinions.

During his participation in the “Ticaracaticast” podcast, Silvio, upon learning of the former player’s departure from the Globo commentators team, reported that he “loves” Casagrande, but stressed that he would give a “sincere” opinion about the Corinthians idol.

“Now, can I be honest? He was pushing his political head a little, [da opinião] guys. I love Casão, he doesn’t know how to tie a tie, every place I meet him, he says: ‘knot my tie for me’. I love him,” he declared.

In the podcast led by comedians Marcos Chiesa and Marvio Lúcio, former TV Globo presenter, Ivan Moré, also spoke about Casagrande’s departure from the company, and told a little about his experience with the footballer.

Moré joked that the former player has a way of breathing similar to Darth Vader, a character in the “Star Wars” franchise, and pointed out that the commentator is an amazing person, although he has a behavior of being “8 or 80”.

“During my time with Casão, I went to his house for a book launch, and he is one of the most incredible people I had the opportunity to meet, because he is very politically engaged, he understands rock and roll, but the Casão is 8 or 80. I fought with Casagrande in my life at least 35 times. My WhatsApp with Casão is bizarre”, he said.

Resignation

Walter Casagrande is no longer a commentator for Grupo Globo. The former player made the video announcement in which he says he is no longer part of the broadcaster’s sport.

“Hello everyone. I came here to let you know that, after 25 years of TV Globo, six World Cups, with five finals, including the 2002 one with Ronaldo’s two goals, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving Globo today, I’m no longer part of the TV sports group and I’m going on my way. In fact, I think it was a relief for both sides. A kiss to all”, said Casagrande in his message of farewell.

In a statement, the company confirmed the commentator’s departure after more than two decades of professional partnership. According to the broadcaster, the end of the contract was “by mutual agreement”.

At Rede Globo since 1997, Casagrande has worked in World Cups and Olympic Games. In addition, he participated in the programs ‘Bem, Amigos’, ‘Seleção SporTV’, ‘Troca de Passe’, ‘Redação SporTV’, ‘Esporte Espetacular’ and wrote a blog on ge called ‘De Peito Aberto’.

In September 2007, the commentator was in a serious car accident and was left in a coma for 24 hours. After recovering, he was admitted to a drug addiction clinic for his addiction to heroin and cocaine — consequently stopping TV appearances.

His return to television took place in April 2009 at Arena SporTV. In the same year, he resumed broadcasting football matches and participated in Globo Esporte.

political positioning

Walter Casagrande has always been a politically engaged person. In favor of human rights and freedom of expression, the sports commentator identifies with the left and is critical of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a recent interview with UOLCasagrande pointed out, for example, that there is “a Berlin wall” between him and Tiago Leifert, a former global leader who has already said he would rather be shot than choose between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

When commenting on his departure from Globo, Walter denied that it was because of his political positions both outside of TV and on some occasions when he expressed himself on the air, but stressed that the broadcaster’s sports journalism has adopted an aspect “closer to entertainment”. , and he considers football a “very serious matter in Brazil” because it involves “the social and political part of the country”.