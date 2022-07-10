Cássio wins honors for the 600 games in Corinthians; Fábio Santos reaches 300 | Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio received a series of tributes this Sunday, on match day against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão.

The goalkeeper completed 600 games with the Corinthians shirt. There are 11 seasons and nine titles won.

In honor, the club created an artwork “Cássio-600” that appeared on the screen during the game, showed testimonials from Tite and other characters and gave him a commemorative shirt.

Who also received a gift before the game was left-back Fábio Santos, who completed 300 matches against Flamengo with the Corinthians shirt.

– Very special moment that I’m living in my career, there are 300 games and I will complete almost 800 as a professional player. So it was almost half in Corinthians. Very happy to reach an expressive mark with this shirt – said shirt 26.

See the list of who played the most for Timão:

1- Wladimir – 806

2- Luizinho – 606

3- Ronaldo – 602

4- cassio – 600

5- Zé Maria – 598

6- Biro-Biro – 590

7- Wagon – 551

8- Claudio – 550

9- Olavo – 507

10- Rivellino – 474

11- Age – 470

12- Fagner – 452

12- Raphael – 452

12- Roberto – 452

15- Ralph – 437

16- Marcelinho Carioca – 433

17- Oreco – 409

18- Wilson Bro – 405

19- Balthazar – 404

20- Gilmar – 396

21- Tião- 367

22- Servile – 364

23- Gil (defender) – 362

24- Danilo – 359

25- Marcelo – 342

26- Tupazinho – 341

27- Eduardo Amorim – 336

28- Mauro – 334

29- Luís Carlos – 333

30- Head – 326

31- Walmir – 312

32- Zenon – 304

33- Fábio Santos – 300

34- Socrates – 298

35- Neco- 297

