Cássio wins honors for the 600 games in Corinthians; Fábio Santos reaches 300 | Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio received a series of tributes this Sunday, on match day against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão.

The goalkeeper completed 600 games with the Corinthians shirt. There are 11 seasons and nine titles won.

In honor, the club created an artwork “Cássio-600” that appeared on the screen during the game, showed testimonials from Tite and other characters and gave him a commemorative shirt.

Cássio, from Corinthians, receives shirt for the 600th game — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Who also received a gift before the game was left-back Fábio Santos, who completed 300 matches against Flamengo with the Corinthians shirt.

– Very special moment that I’m living in my career, there are 300 games and I will complete almost 800 as a professional player. So it was almost half in Corinthians. Very happy to reach an expressive mark with this shirt – said shirt 26.

Fábio Santos, from Corinthians, receives shirt for the 300th game — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

See the list of who played the most for Timão:

  • 1- Wladimir – 806
  • 2- Luizinho – 606
  • 3- Ronaldo – 602
  • 4- cassio – 600
  • 5- Zé Maria – 598
  • 6- Biro-Biro – 590
  • 7- Wagon – 551
  • 8- Claudio – 550
  • 9- Olavo – 507
  • 10- Rivellino – 474
  • 11- Age – 470
  • 12- Fagner – 452
  • 12- Raphael – 452
  • 12- Roberto – 452
  • 15- Ralph – 437
  • 16- Marcelinho Carioca – 433
  • 17- Oreco – 409
  • 18- Wilson Bro – 405
  • 19- Balthazar – 404
  • 20- Gilmar – 396
  • 21- Tião- 367
  • 22- Servile – 364
  • 23- Gil (defender) – 362
  • 24- Danilo – 359
  • 25- Marcelo – 342
  • 26- Tupazinho – 341
  • 27- Eduardo Amorim – 336
  • 28- Mauro – 334
  • 29- Luís Carlos – 333
  • 30- Head – 326
  • 31- Walmir – 312
  • 32- Zenon – 304
  • 33- Fábio Santos – 300
  • 34- Socrates – 298
  • 35- Neco- 297

