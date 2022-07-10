Casting Director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: “Gived All They Had”

Currently in the editing phase of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the director James Gunn took a few minutes to praise your cast on the social networks, highlighting that they all gave everything they had in this last movie of this team of heroes.

The filmmaker’s statement came on Twitter, when he commented on a news story from the American website The Direct, in which Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord) said that the third film was the best work of him and his co-stars, adding that the film became a masterpiece.

“Actually, the cast – from Chris to Zoe, Dave, Karen, Sean and Pom – gave everything they had and left it all on the floor and I’m very proud of them as I watch these early cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun,” Gunn wrote in response to his star’s comments to The Direct.

satisfied cast

The cast has been raving about its director and the last feature in which they will bring their beloved characters to life, showing total satisfaction with the final result of filming.

Nebula interpreter Karen Gillan recently spoke about the end result of the film in a very excited way in a conversation with the American website Marvel.com, during her passage on the red carpet of the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It was an incredible experience. I loved working on this movie so much I’m about to explode. I loved it, it was really good. I just loved where my character went, loved working with James again, I’m so glad he was back with us, it was like the family was reunited,” she said.

Zoe Saldana (Gamora) had already spoken about the film previously, in an interview with the American website Screen Rant, stating that everyone was satisfied and sure that the film would have the best story in the entire franchise.

“So it’s bitter in that sense (of being the last movie), but it’s sweet because we’re all so grateful to have lived this journey together and James Gunn is really giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling. I think it will be the best so far,” she opined.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 23, 2023.

