Check out statements from the drivers after the 2022 Austrian GP of Formula 1 – Formula 1 News

Ferrari triumphed at the home of Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Ferrari surprised Red Bull in the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP. In a race that escaped the bullish dominance, the Italian team had the knife and cheese in hand to win an emphatic one-two. If it weren’t for the blowout of Carlos Sainz’s engine, this would have been possible. Even so, the balance is positive: Charles Leclerc overtook Max Verstappen three times throughout the race at Spielberg and washed his soul, finding himself again with the triumph.

The Italian team had better pace and saw their cars control their tires better than Red Bull, which had to deal with the intense wear of its compounds. Reliability comma remains, which prevented a perfect result from the Maranello team.

Max Verstappen, serves the consolation of damage limitation: 2nd place and fastest lap of the dispute. However, if Ferrari counted on the retirement of Carlos Sainz, Red Bull also saw Sergio Pérez forced out of the race in Austria. On the first lap, George Russell and ‘Checo’ had a tight duel. Around the hairpin, the two touched – the Mexican ended up in the gravel, went to the pits and managed to get back into the race. Still, the RB18 was badly damaged, and Pérez retired on the 25th turn.

Once again, Mercedes placed itself in a position to capitalize on the shortcomings of the two teams at the front and took the podium with Lewis Hamilton in 3rd and George Russell close behind. Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso completed the scoring zone in Spielberg.

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues two weeks from now, between the 22nd and 24th of July, at Paul Ricard, at the French GP.

F1 2022: LECLERC WINS AUSTRIA GP WITH 3 OVERPASS OVER VERSTAPPEN | briefing

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Check out what the F1 drivers had to say about the Austrian GP below:

Charles Leclerc, first: Leclerc celebrates Ferrari’s pace and washes soul with victory in Austria: “I needed it”

Max Verstappen, second: Verstappen sees ‘difficult day’, points to tire wear as a drag in Austria

Lewis Hamilton, third: Hamilton praises Mercedes for “rebuilding” the car and admits: “I didn’t expect the podium”

George Russell, fourth: Russell complains about Pérez after touch and talks about ‘missed opportunity’ in Austria

Esteban Ocon, fifth: Ocon celebrates pace on “big weekend” in Austria: “We can be satisfied”

Mick Schumacher, sixth: Schumacher celebrates Haas top-10 double and ‘fun’ feud with Hamilton in Austria

Lando Norris, seventh: Norris sees “goals achieved” in Austria, and Ricciardo criticizes car: “I expected more”

Kevin Magnussen, eighth: Schumacher celebrates Haas top-10 double and ‘fun’ feud with Hamilton in Austria

Daniel Ricciardo, ninth: Norris sees “goals attainedgidas” in Austria, and Ricciardo criticizes the car: “I expected more”

Fernando Alonso, tenth: Alonso complains of 10th in Austria after “6th place lost”: “8 more points in the trash”

Valtteri Bottas, 11th: “I was hoping to get points today, that was the goal, and it’s a little disappointing to finish outside the top 10. On the last lap, Fernando was closing the gap very quickly, and with a new set of tyres, which ended up catching me. But I think it was a good race also in terms of strategy, and we did everything we could. It just lacked a bit of pace, especially in the corners. At least I managed to move up the grid even starting from the pit lane, so it’s positive. We should continue to make progress as the other teams are making progress as well. I think France could be better for us, but we will need to qualify in better positions than we did here to have more chances on Sunday.”

Alexander Albon, 12th: “It was a fun race. We took risks, we were bold and I had to push the tires a little too hard to keep up with Valtteri as he was a little faster than us. I knew what I was doing wasn’t good for the tires, but I was trying to stay close to him. You always take risks and strive to fight for points, but today it didn’t work out very well for us. However, I still feel it was a good race. The whole race we were more or less even with the McLarens, we got a little traffic here and there, but I was really happy with our pace. We definitely took a step forward this weekend. It was the first good race with the new aero upgrade we have. We learned a lot from today. We will analyze the information and come back stronger in France.”

Lance Stroll, 13th: “My start was decent and I was able to keep the position and fight with McLaren from the start. I also had some good times wheel to wheel with cars in different strategies, which was fun. However, it was tricky to keep the faster cars behind. It would have been nice to have left with one or two points after a strong recovery yesterday, but we have to keep pushing and we will try to get back to the points in France.”

Guanyu Zhou, 14th: “I feel like we had a lot more potential in our car this weekend, so I’m not happy with this result. Yesterday we looked strong, but today we spent the first part of the race stuck and then we struggled with the hard tyre. When we switched to middleweight, I was much more comfortable and felt like we were competitive, but it was too late to get back into the top 10. The pace we showed in the sprint yesterday and last stint today is positive, as is the mileage which helps in my experience. I had some fun battles and enjoyed the very close races we had, but I wanted more this weekend.”

Pierre Gasly, 15th: “I think we should put this weekend behind us because we didn’t have the right pace. I haven’t looked at the footage yet, but I received a penalty and therefore I believe I am responsible for the incident with Sebastian. I tried to fight as hard as possible and it’s always difficult in that corner, unfortunately he spun. We need a reset: we have a week and a half to understand why we are slow and how we can improve for the next races. Hopefully the new update will allow us to progress and get back to being competitive in the midfield.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 16th: “It was a very difficult and long race. I didn’t have a good pace this weekend and I really struggled with the car sliding all over the place. We need to find out what the problem is, because we haven’t found anything in the data that can explain why this weekend was so difficult. Today I did my best and I don’t think I could have done much more in this situation. So far this has been the hardest weekend we’ve had this year.”

Sebastian Vettel, 17th: Vettel complains of punishment for violating track limits in Austria: “Strange”

Carlos Sainz, NC: Sainz says he is “speechless” for retirement in Austria: “It could have been an easy 1-2”

Nicholas Latifi, NC: “We suffered floor damage when going over some debris at the start of the race and I went past the point on a curb. at the end of the first stint, I felt the balance deteriorate. at the beginning of the second stintthere was a lack of downforce and rhythm. The decision was to withdraw the car to save engine mileage and we will be ready to go again in France.”

Sergio Perez, NC: Pérez says he “did his best” to avoid touching Russell in Austria and regrets abandonment

THE NEW CONTROVERSY OF FORMULA 1 2022, UNDERSTAND THE FLEXIBLE FLOOR

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.