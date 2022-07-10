check out the cell phones that can take advantage of this new technology

New internet networks are being developed with the aim of offering a faster and more stable connection and in addition to fiber optics in domestic plans, cell phones will now be able to benefit from this innovation.

It is important to point out that many smartphones still use 4G for their cellular plans. However, some devices have already been adapted, seeking to meet those who need to be online daily. Considering the improvement in connectivity, recent models have followed these changes.

Those who use the smartphone for professional use only gain, because they will have a greater processing capacity. According to Anatel’s regulations, almost 100 cell phones available on the market are approved regarding the guarantee of 5G operation.

Check out the models available with 5G and what is the difference from the previous technology

4G has an average of mbps and 5G can process from 1,000 mbps, megabits per second. This information about data processing represents an advanced configuration, featuring a fast internet that is practically free of interference.

Among the approved Samsung models are: Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy S21 5G and the Galaxy S21 Ultra G5.

Motorola is the second that most approved 5G cell phones, with the lines Motorola Edge, Motorola Moto G50 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Moto G71, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, Moto g200, Motorola Moto G 5G and the Moto G G100.

Those interested in Apple products have the options iPhone SE, iPhones 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Xiaomi, Asustek, Realme, HMD Global Oy, Lenovo, Positivo and TCL are other companies that have some devices open to 5G. The complete list of all devices is available on the official page of Anatel.